Pedigree Loaf Dog Food Pouches 12 Pack
Product Description
- Pedigree® offer a complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and dog treats
- 100% Complete and Balanced pet food
- 12x100g Pedigree wet dog food for Adult dogs
- Pedigree dog food pouches in Loaf
- Dog food contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Completed pet food for adult dogs.
- 100% complete and balanced, Pedigree Wet dog food is not only nutritious but also makes for highly enjoyable everyday meals that will bring out their infectious enthusiasm.
- In its easy-to-open Pouch format, it's perfect for a fresh healthy meal you can serve in one go.
- Developed with the help of vets and nutritionists at Waltham Pet Nutrition Centre, Pedigree dog food pouches have all the essential nutrients to support optimal digestion, a healthy skin and coat, strong natural defences and healthy bones.
- Pedigree dog Pouches contain no artificial colorants, flavours or preservatives.
- At Pedigree, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us.
- Pedigree's complete range of tasty and healthy dog food and dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support, protect and spark all dogs' exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs.
- With a wide range of tasty, complete and balanced dog food meals, Pedigree has everything all dogs need to thrive. Meals that taste good in ways that get tails wagging, and feed the good in ways you can see.
- 100% Complete and delicious wet dog food for adult dogs
- Easy-to-open pouches, perfect for a fresh healthy meal, on its own or on top of dry dog food
- Nutrition for dogs that helps support healthy bones, good digestion, a healthy skin & coat and strong natural defences
- Dog food developed with our vets and nutritionists at Waltham Pet Nutrition Centre
- This pet food contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 1200G
- Vitamin E and minerals that help to support strong natural defences
- Natural fibres to help keep his insides healthy so he always feels his best
- Zinc & sunflower oil containing omega 6, known to support a healthy skin & coat
- Calcium to support healthy bones
- No added sugar
Information
Storage
Serve at room temperature, surplus food can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.Best before date: see side.
Preparation and Usage
- 24h Daily Feeding Recommendation
- Pouch Only: 5kg: 3 1/2, 10kg: 6, 20kg: 10 1/2
- Pouch + Dry Food: 5kg: 2 + 40 g, 10kg: 3 + 75 g, 20kg: 5 + 125 g
- We recommend to feed a mix of Wet Pedigree® and Dry Pedigree® complete food.
- Easy-to-open pouch perfect for a fresh meal, providing healthy nutrition for all your dog's needs. Simply unzip the pouch and serve immediately.
- 87 kcal/100g
- Feeding instructions: Allow a transition phase and adjust amounts according to your pet's needs. For overweight dogs reduce daily amount. For more information on feeding your dog, please contact our Consumer Careline or visit our website. Fresh water should always be available.
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- IRL: Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- 0800 738 800
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- www.uk.pedigree.com
- IRL: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.ie.pedigree.com
Net Contents
12 x 100g ℮
- 6 x with Beef and Carrots
- 6 x with Chicken and Carrots
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (50%, including 4% Beef), Vegetables (including 4% Carrots), Cereals, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including 0.5% Dried Beet Pulp), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats (including 0.5% Sunflower Oil)
Storage
- Serve at room temperature, surplus food can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.Best before date: see side.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 7.5 Fat content: 5.5 Inorganic matter: 2 Crude fibres: 0.3 Moisture: 82 Calcium: 0.4 Vitamin D3: 250 IU Vitamin E: 66 mg Calcium iodate anhydrous: 0.56 mg Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 8.2 mg Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 15 mg Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 8.4 mg Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 71.2 mg Cassia gum: 2000 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
- 6 x with Beef and Carrots
- 6 x with Chicken and Carrots
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (50%, including 4% Chicken), Vegetables (including 4% Carrots), Cereals, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including 0.5% Dried Beet Pulp), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats (including 0.5% Sunflower Oil)
Storage
- Serve at room temperature, surplus food can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.Best before date: see side.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 7.5 Fat content: 5.5 Inorganic matter: 2 Crude fibres: 0.3 Moisture: 82 Calcium: 0.4 Vitamin D3: 250 IU Vitamin E: 66 mg Calcium iodate anhydrous: 0.56 mg Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 8.2 mg Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 15 mg Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 8.4 mg Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 71.2 mg Cassia gum: 2000 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
