Tesco Breaded Chicken Nuggets 285G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1003kJ
Product Description
- Chopped and shaped chicken in a crispy golden breadcrumb coating.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- 100% chicken breast
- Generously coated in golden breadcrumbs for a crispy texture
- 13 mins oven
- Pack size: 285g
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Breast (61%), Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wheat Starch, Salt, Yeast, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Paprika, Sage, White Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
220°C/Fan200°C/Gas7 15 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes.
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
220°C/Fan200°C/Gas7 13 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 13 minutes.
Produce of
Made using chicken from the EU and non-EU
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 4 servings
Warnings
- Caution
- Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain. This product contains raw meat.
Recycling info
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
Net Contents
285g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When cooked according to instructions Per 100g
|When cooked according to instructions 4 chicken nuggets (65g**)
|Energy
|1003kJ
|652kJ
|-
|239kcal
|156kcal
|Fat
|11.2g
|7.3g
|of which saturates
|1.6g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|18.9g
|12.3g
|of which sugars
|1.6g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|1.1g
|Protein
|14.9g
|9.7g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.5g
|Pack contains approx. 4 servings
|-
|-
|**When cooked according to instructions 285g pack typically weighs 273g
|-
|-
