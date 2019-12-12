Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Drum Fillets 525G

- Energy1120kJ 268kcal13%
- Fat13.3g19%
- Saturates1.7g9%
- Sugars1.4g2%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 991kJ / 237kcal
Product Description
- Chicken drum fillet coated in a southern fried breadcrumb coating.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Have you always enjoyed the taste of America's Southern Fried Drumsticks, but hated having to deal with the bone? Well fear no more The technology of today has removed this inconvenience and allows you to savour the tender & juicy meat without obstruction. Shaped like a mini fillet, our drum fillet cooks in 25 minutes, and is ideal in wraps or cut up over a freshly made salad. Southern Fried flavours are delicious with chips or a garlic mash. Or if you are feeling adventurous, do as the Americans do, and served on waffles with maple syrup.
- WHOLE DRUM FILLET Generously coated in seasoned breadcrumbs for a crispy bite
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Whole drum fillet
- Generously coated in seasoned breadcrumbs for a crispy bite
- 25 mins oven
- Pack size: 525g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Drum Fillet (66%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Protein, Semolina (Wheat), Salt, Wheat Starch, Spices, Wheat Gluten, Maize Flour, Dextrose, Rice Flour, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Yeast, Spices Extracts, Garlic Extract, Onion Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
32 mins 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
25 mins 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Produce of
Made using chicken from the EU and non-EU
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Foil. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
525g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One chicken drum fillet (103g**)
|Energy
|991kJ / 237kcal
|1120kJ / 268kcal
|Fat
|11.7g
|13.3g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|17.4g
|19.7g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.3g
|Protein
|14.8g
|16.8g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
