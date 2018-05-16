Tesco Free From Breaded Chicken Goujons 270G

- Energy1587kJ 380kcal19%
- Fat22.1g32%
- Saturates3.4g17%
- Sugars0.3g0%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1269kJ / 304kcal
Product Description
- Chopped and shaped chicken in a gluten free breadcrumb coating.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- For stress free teatimes rustle up gluten free chicken goujons, made with 100% chicken breast. Generously coated in gluten free golden breadcrumbs for a crispy texture. Oven cook in 13 minutes. These tasty bites make a quick and easy family favourite.
- MADE WITH 100% CHICKEN BREAST Generously coated in golden breadcrumbs for a crispy texture
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Gluten and wheat free
- Pack size: 270g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (54%), Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Gram Flour, Maize Flour, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Salt, Pea Starch, Pea Fibre, Dextrose, Spices (Black Pepper, White Pepper), Sage.
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten, Wheat
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Caution
This product contains raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 15 mins
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
270g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (125g**)
|Energy
|1269kJ / 304kcal
|1587kJ / 380kcal
|Fat
|17.7g
|22.1g
|Saturates
|2.7g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|20.2g
|25.3g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.4g
|Protein
|15.4g
|19.3g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 270g typically weighs 250g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
