Tesco Free From Breaded Chicken Goujons 270G

Tesco Free From Breaded Chicken Goujons 270G
£ 2.00
£7.41/kg
½ of a pack
  • Energy1587kJ 380kcal
    19%
  • Fat22.1g
    32%
  • Saturates3.4g
    17%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1269kJ / 304kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped and shaped chicken in a gluten free breadcrumb coating.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • For stress free teatimes rustle up gluten free chicken goujons, made with 100% chicken breast. Generously coated in gluten free golden breadcrumbs for a crispy texture. Oven cook in 13 minutes. These tasty bites make a quick and easy family favourite.
  • MADE WITH 100% CHICKEN BREAST Generously coated in golden breadcrumbs for a crispy texture
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Gluten and wheat free
  • Pack size: 270g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (54%), Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Gram Flour, Maize Flour, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Salt, Pea Starch, Pea Fibre, Dextrose, Spices (Black Pepper, White Pepper), Sage.

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten, Wheat

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Caution
This product contains raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 15 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

270g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (125g**)
Energy1269kJ / 304kcal1587kJ / 380kcal
Fat17.7g22.1g
Saturates2.7g3.4g
Carbohydrate20.2g25.3g
Sugars0.2g0.3g
Fibre1.1g1.4g
Protein15.4g19.3g
Salt0.7g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 270g typically weighs 250g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

