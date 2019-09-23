By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Teriyaki Pork Belly 340G

£ 3.75
£11.03/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1083kJ / 259kcal

Product Description

  • Boneless pork belly in a soy and ginger teriyaki sauce with red chilli and spring onion.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Marinated in a sticky sauce, topped with red chilli and spring onion
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Oven 40mins
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Pork (70%), Teriyaki Sauce (23%), Red Chilli, Spring Onion, White Sugar, Rice Flour, Dried Garlic, Red Pepper, Ginger, Cinnamon, Allspice, Black Pepper, Star Anise, Clove, Parsley, Flavouring.

Teriyaki Sauce contains: Demerara Sugar, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Salt, Glucose Syrup, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Rice Wine, Soya Bean, Garlic Purée, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid and set sauce sachet to one side.
200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas 6 40 mins
Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35 minutes. Remove from the oven and pour contents of sachet evenly over the belly slices. Return to the oven for a further 5 minutes.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product contains raw meat.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (126g**)
Energy1083kJ / 259kcal1364kJ / 327kcal
Fat14.6g18.4g
Saturates5.1g6.4g
Carbohydrate10.2g12.8g
Sugars9.5g12.0g
Fibre0.7g0.9g
Protein21.4g27.0g
Salt1.4g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
When cooked according to instructions, 340g pack typically weighs 252g.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product contains raw meat.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointingly fatty

2 stars

Good flavour - but the meat quality was so dissappointing. There were only 2 slices that actually contained any pork the rest was just fat and gristle - very disappointing. Won't buy again.

Tough as old boots 😞

1 stars

Not good very tuff I bought this pork after buying Tesco fresh Pork belly and adding my own marinade! Must say very tender! Was so looking forward to this one but was very disappointed Was unbeatable!

Don't waste your money

1 stars

Awful. I bought 2 of these because they were on special. The picture looked really yummy. However the meat was tough as old boots. The fat stayed fatty and the sauce didn't taste of much at all, nor did it stick to the meat and caramelise. After a couple of mouthfuls the rest went in the bin.

Defo buy again

5 stars

I was sceptical when I saw this, but I have to say that it was a lovey taske , not too spicy, very succulent and I would recommend

Exceptionally fatty. The portion was small anyway

1 stars

Exceptionally fatty. The portion was small anyway but the fat to meat ratio was excessive. One positive was the sauce was tasty. Very disappointed in this product overall. Not worth the money.

Tasty simple and filling perfect for cold nights

5 stars

Being in need of a pretty hands off meal I thought I would take a gamble on these. I was a little dubious as to how this would come out but can say I was pleasantly surprised!! I diced the pork strips before serving over steamed white rice with a dash of soy sauce. Perfect fork and bowl food!! My only criticism is the heat of the chilli but to be fair I am a bit of a whimp when it comes to chillies!!!

