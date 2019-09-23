Tesco Teriyaki Pork Belly 340G

Disappointingly fatty
Good flavour - but the meat quality was so dissappointing. There were only 2 slices that actually contained any pork the rest was just fat and gristle - very disappointing. Won't buy again.
Tough as old boots 😞
Not good very tuff I bought this pork after buying Tesco fresh Pork belly and adding my own marinade! Must say very tender! Was so looking forward to this one but was very disappointed Was unbeatable!
Don't waste your money
Awful. I bought 2 of these because they were on special. The picture looked really yummy. However the meat was tough as old boots. The fat stayed fatty and the sauce didn't taste of much at all, nor did it stick to the meat and caramelise. After a couple of mouthfuls the rest went in the bin.
Defo buy again
I was sceptical when I saw this, but I have to say that it was a lovey taske , not too spicy, very succulent and I would recommend
Exceptionally fatty. The portion was small anyway
Exceptionally fatty. The portion was small anyway but the fat to meat ratio was excessive. One positive was the sauce was tasty. Very disappointed in this product overall. Not worth the money.
Tasty simple and filling perfect for cold nights
Being in need of a pretty hands off meal I thought I would take a gamble on these. I was a little dubious as to how this would come out but can say I was pleasantly surprised!! I diced the pork strips before serving over steamed white rice with a dash of soy sauce. Perfect fork and bowl food!! My only criticism is the heat of the chilli but to be fair I am a bit of a whimp when it comes to chillies!!!