Fingerlings Untamed Dinos

- - My name is Blaze and I've got a Hot temper!
- - Reacts to sound, motion, and touch
- - Wild roars, chomping jaws and even a little dino gas
- - Grips onto your finger and fiercely loyal
- - Batteries included; additional colours sold separately
- - For ages 6 years and over
- Meet the Fingerlings Untamed Velociraptors! These finger-gripping creatures are fierce and unpredictable and know friends vs. foes. In Untamed mode, they roar, hiss and chomp! In tame mode they nuzzle, purr and love to be near you. Complete with snapping jaws and gripping claws, these interactive dinos react to touch, motion, and sound with over 40 different sounds and animations.
Information
Warnings
- Not suitable for children under 3 years old
- Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed
Safety information
