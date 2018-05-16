Tesco Stackable Clips Pins And Bands

- - A great desk accessory
- - Includes push pins, map pins, rubber bands and more
- - Comes with stacking pot
- These stackable clips, pins and bands are great for use in the home or office. Included in the pack are 40 push pins, 50 map pins, 10 binder clips, 15g rubber bands, 80 (28mm) paper clips and 25 (50mm) paper clips. All items are housed in a handy stacking pot which can be interchanged for storage. This stationery comes in either black/silver, pink or blue colourways, only one style supplied.
