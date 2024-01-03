We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Marvel Avengers Hero Series A Assorted

£13.00

£13.00/each

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

Marvel Avengers Hero Series A Assorted
Look Out For Other Avengers Super Hero Toys: be on the lookout for other Avengers figures and gear to imagine the brave heroes defending the world from the Mad Titan Thanos! Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.Imagine leaping into adventure with Avengers figures, vehicles and roleplay items inspired by the Marvel Universe. With this classic-inspired line of toys, kids can imagine all the action of the Marvel Universe with their favourite heroes including Captain America and Iron Man. Products each sold separately. Subject to availability. Children can imagine heroic characters charging into battle with these figures from the Titan Hero Series!
H30.4cm x W10.1cm x D4.9cmBatteries Not IncludedCopyright 2020 Marvel. Hasbro and all related terms are trademarks of Hasbro.
30-Cm-Scale Marvel Universe Figures

Preparation and Usage

Ages 4 and up

Lower age limit

3 Years

