Marvel Avengers Hero Series A Assorted

Look Out For Other Avengers Super Hero Toys: be on the lookout for other Avengers figures and gear to imagine the brave heroes defending the world from the Mad Titan Thanos! Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability. Imagine leaping into adventure with Avengers figures, vehicles and roleplay items inspired by the Marvel Universe. With this classic-inspired line of toys, kids can imagine all the action of the Marvel Universe with their favourite heroes including Captain America and Iron Man. Products each sold separately. Subject to availability. Children can imagine heroic characters charging into battle with these figures from the Titan Hero Series!

H30.4cm x W10.1cm x D4.9cm Batteries Not Included Copyright 2020 Marvel. Hasbro and all related terms are trademarks of Hasbro.

30-Cm-Scale Marvel Universe Figures

Preparation and Usage

Ages 4 and up

Lower age limit

3 Years