Organix Goodies Raspberry & Apple Bars 12X30g

Really delicious
These bars are so nice and raspberry flavoured. My children really enjoyed eating these and I felt really happy giving my Children these products. Good work Organix.
Healthy snacking
Great value pack, both my boys love these (2 and 5). Really handy to keep in my bag for a healthy snack on the go. Will buy again.
Sharing pack
Its good snack. Not to sweet, but my little likes. Im can see from her face. I can feel good too knowing I am not giving her sugar and junk. Just a really tasty organic healthy guilt free snack/treat.Really useful for the family with a larger family pack of 12 bars.
A delicious, healthy snack
The Organix Raspberry and Apple Soft Oaty Bars are a huge hit in our household. My toddler finds these really tasty and always quickly devours them! They are packed with goodness and all ingredients are organic. The big family 12 pack works out to be good value for money, too.
My neices (6 & 2) loved this product. I would defi
My neices (6 & 2) loved this product. I would definitely buy for them again if I was taking them out for a trip or anything. They are quick to give the children on the go.