Morphy Richards Dimensions 2 Slice Toaster White

4.5(21)Write a review
Morphy Richards Dimensions 2 Slice Toaster White
£ 30.00
£30.00/each

Product Description

  • 850W Power
  • Variable browning, defrost and re-heat settings
  • Removable crumb tray
  • - Defrost setting - no need to defrost your bread first for ease and convenience
  • - Re-heat setting - on those occasions where we forget, your toaster will quickly re-heat your toast for you
  • - Variable browning control - perfect toast, just the way you like it
  • The Morphy Richards Dimensions 2 slice toaster is a stylish, quality appliance complete with on-trend patterned plastic, stainless steel trim and a gloss finish. Easy to operate with variable browning control ensures you get perfect toast, to your taste, every time. It comes complete with handy defrost and re-heat settings, plus the removable crumb tray ensures that cleaning up is easy.
  • For a fully coordinated look, pair with the matching kettle 108263.

Information

21 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

It's great

5 stars

Looks good and easy to use. Youcan also purchase matching kettle. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job

3 stars

Happy with recycleable packaging. Toaster is a bit slow but does the job. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Well built and looks great

5 stars

I bought this as part of our kitchen redecoration and I dont regret it all! Much much better than any I have had before and is even all over the toast. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

good price, good quality

5 stars

Bought it 1 week ago, used it every day for breakfast. I like the design, great for toasted slices with butter and honey. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Aesthetically beautiful piece of kitchenware

5 stars

I bought the toaster, kettle and bread bin from the Dimensions range and happy to say they make a stunning first impression as you walk into the kitchen. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic Compact Toaster

5 stars

I have had this for a month now, great features and easy to use. It is well built and looks smart and is quick to heat up. Well worth the money [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

looks very good in my kitchen

5 stars

just got both in white look good work good as well [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cleans lines

1 stars

Happy with this toaster toast browns both sides the same [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Morphy richards toaster

5 stars

We wanted a reliable toaster that wasn't too big or heavy so that we can put it into a cupboard if we wish.

Great product

5 stars

I bought this toaster and the kettle just before Christmas I am very pleased with both products especially the toaster with the defrost and reheat facility very useful. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

