Morphy Richards Dimensions Jug Kettle Cream

Very stylish
I bought this item as I was changing my kitchen appliances. This appealed to me and I wasnt dissapointed. Everyone comments on how well it looks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smart looking kettle
A good looking kettle with a nice bright light and the price pleased me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love the flip open lid for filling the kettle.
This was a Christmas gift from our Daughter. We love it so smart looking. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great colour
Easy to fill and pour sleek and stylish. Very happy with it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Jug Kettle
Great design and very light fits in perfectly in my kitchen design. Easy to use and very happy with this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great quality
I bought 6 months ago and happy using this on the future! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good vlaue.
Quick to boil and looks better quality than the price. Would reccomend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Beautifully made
Thank you Morphy Richard to fill up my kitchen with your lovely appliances. They are all done with passion and properly designed for new homes! Great job [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Does what the makers claim
I bought this kettletwo months ago , its easy to fill, quick and in our house very well used we make approx 20 assorted mugs of tea / coffee every day.Exactly what we require [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great features
Looks stylish nice colour right size easy to clean good price [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]