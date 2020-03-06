By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Morphy Richards Dimensions Jug Kettle White

  • Large 1.5L capacity and a rapid boil element
  • 360 degree base for ease of use
  • Removable limescale filter and cord storage
  • - Large 1.5L capacity, so you can make up to 6 drinks at a time
  • - 3kW element for rapid boil, so you can have your hot drink as soon as possible
  • - Easy view water window, so that you can easily view how much water is in your kettle
  • The Morphy Richards Dimensions jug kettle is a stylish, quality appliance complete with on-trend patterned plastic, stainless steel trim and a gloss finish. Features include illumination and easy view water window. The large 1.5L capacity combined with rapid boil element means you can quickly boil up to 6 cups. The removable limescale filter ensures a quality hot drink and the 360° base is ideal for both left and right handed users. The stylish design combined with internal cord storage means your kettle will always look neat on your kitchen work surface.
  • For a fully coordinated look, pair with the matching toaster 220023.

Quiet. Fast boiling. Fantastic value for money

5 stars

Very pleased and highly recommend. Quiet and fast boiling. Fantastic value for money [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

white kettle

4 stars

Very happy with the color and size . its suit to my kitchen. like it ^.^ [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I purchased this item before Christmas 2019 The l

1 stars

I purchased this item before Christmas 2019 The looks are great but every time I empty it completely in order to refill, there are small pieces of rusty sediment coming out. We do not live in a hard water area and have never had this problem with previous kettles.

Kettle/ Toaster

5 stars

I just purchase this items and I am very very please with the product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job and is unobtrusively stylish

5 stars

What can I say? This is not like reviewing a work of art, or even a laptop PC. A kettle is a kettle. This one, without fuss or flourish, boils water efficiently and speedily. Which is what I want from it. As a bonus, it happens to be unobtrusively stylish. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Looks lovely and easy to use

5 stars

Just bought this today and I'm very happy with the look of it and the ease of use [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Apperance

5 stars

A smart all round Kettle.good exterior boils quickly,quietly and efficiently . . Good value for money [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant design

5 stars

We bought this kettle to replace the same model we have had for many years and were very satisfied with. Its design fits perfectly with our modern kitchen and we look forward to many more years efficient service. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clean and classy

5 stars

I bought this a month ago - it is clean bright and classy looking in my kitchen. I bought the matching toaster and they brighten up the kitchen. Simple to use but very effective - nice light up when on and boils quickly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It boils so quickly and it's so quiet - love it!

5 stars

I ditched the kettle I had because so noisy - so pleased I bought this one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

