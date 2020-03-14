Morphy Richards Dimensions Jug Kettle Black

great compact kettle
have just taken delivery of this. Looks smart, contemporary and easy to fill and use. useful cord tidy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent
I bought this a few days ago I had had a different brand and very expensive kettle for 5 years and treated myself to o this one as was on my budget wow I carnt believe kettles can boil so fast I have been missing out ! Definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Looks great and very stylish
I bought this a couple of days ago. It boils water quickly. Looks smart. Solid construction and quieter than my last one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Looks more expensive than it was
I wanted a light weight kettle because of arthritis in my hands, very happy with this one.
Light weight
Only had this recently but it’s already happy in its new home ! I am happy too....easy to fill, quick to boil and much less noisy than my previous one. Love the cord storage in base and swivel as we are a left and right handed family. Shouldn’t scratch like previous one so look great for longer ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
attractive design
Purchased a 'Dimensions' Black Jug Kettle yesterday and was impressed by design, quality of build and speed of boil. A good , solid product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great value for money
Incredible value for money. Stylish and compact. Excellent product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Rapid boil & lightweight
I bought this a month ago and I am extremely happy with it’s performance so far! The rapid boil feature makes it brilliant when you have a few cups of tea to make and although small in size, it holds 1.5ltr which I think is brilliant. Then product is also attractive and would fit in with any decor! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
New Kettle 108268
We bought one of these keetles a couple of years ago and been so pleased with it, we have just purchased another one [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Could be better designed
Received this product as a gift. A compact and well finished looking product. There are bits I would change in the design. 1 Turn it on and the switch lights up white. Would have preferred a colour, white made it appear a bit old fashioned. 2 looked all round the product for a clear window to show me how much water was in the kettle. Finally found it hidden behind the handle. I find this made it difficult to see when I held it. Please move it to the side. 3 it's a 3kw kettle and when I turn it on it hums. Reducing the power to say 2kw, may cure this problem. I think the product could be better if the above issues were addressed, however it works ok and if you are just looking for a smart black kettle, it fits the bill. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]