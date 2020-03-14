By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Morphy Richards Dimensions Jug Kettle Black

Morphy Richards Dimensions Jug Kettle Black
Product Description

  • Large 1.5L capacity and a rapid boil element
  • 360 degree base for ease of use
  • Removable limescale filter and cord storage
  • - Large 1.5L capacity, so you can make up to 6 drinks at a time
  • - 3kW element for rapid boil, so you can have your hot drink as soon as possible
  • - Easy view water window, so that you can easily view how much water is in your kettle
  • The Morphy Richards Dimensions jug kettle is a stylish, quality appliance complete with on-trend patterned plastic, stainless steel trim and a gloss finish. Features include illumination and easy view water window. The large 1.5L capacity combined with rapid boil element means you can quickly boil up to 6 cups. The removable limescale filter ensures a quality hot drink and the 360° base is ideal for both left and right handed users. The stylish design combined with internal cord storage means your kettle will always look neat on your kitchen work surface.
  • For a fully coordinated look, pair with the matching toaster 220021.

Information

great compact kettle

4 stars

have just taken delivery of this. Looks smart, contemporary and easy to fill and use. useful cord tidy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent

5 stars

I bought this a few days ago I had had a different brand and very expensive kettle for 5 years and treated myself to o this one as was on my budget wow I carnt believe kettles can boil so fast I have been missing out ! Definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Looks great and very stylish

5 stars

I bought this a couple of days ago. It boils water quickly. Looks smart. Solid construction and quieter than my last one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Looks more expensive than it was

5 stars

I wanted a light weight kettle because of arthritis in my hands, very happy with this one.

Light weight

5 stars

Only had this recently but it’s already happy in its new home ! I am happy too....easy to fill, quick to boil and much less noisy than my previous one. Love the cord storage in base and swivel as we are a left and right handed family. Shouldn’t scratch like previous one so look great for longer ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

attractive design

5 stars

Purchased a 'Dimensions' Black Jug Kettle yesterday and was impressed by design, quality of build and speed of boil. A good , solid product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great value for money

5 stars

Incredible value for money. Stylish and compact. Excellent product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Rapid boil & lightweight

5 stars

I bought this a month ago and I am extremely happy with it’s performance so far! The rapid boil feature makes it brilliant when you have a few cups of tea to make and although small in size, it holds 1.5ltr which I think is brilliant. Then product is also attractive and would fit in with any decor! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

New Kettle 108268

5 stars

We bought one of these keetles a couple of years ago and been so pleased with it, we have just purchased another one [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Could be better designed

3 stars

Received this product as a gift. A compact and well finished looking product. There are bits I would change in the design. 1 Turn it on and the switch lights up white. Would have preferred a colour, white made it appear a bit old fashioned. 2 looked all round the product for a clear window to show me how much water was in the kettle. Finally found it hidden behind the handle. I find this made it difficult to see when I held it. Please move it to the side. 3 it's a 3kw kettle and when I turn it on it hums. Reducing the power to say 2kw, may cure this problem. I think the product could be better if the above issues were addressed, however it works ok and if you are just looking for a smart black kettle, it fits the bill. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

