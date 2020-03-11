Oral-B Pro 680 3D White Pink Electric Toothbrush

Thorough cleaning job
Bought this to replace a much older model and was pleased with improved performance. Teeth feel very clean. Carry case looks good for holidays.
Oral b
Oral B it's our favorite toothpaste. I've never used the toothbrush Oral B,but my gums and teeth are very sensitive and my dentist recommend Oral B toothbrush and soon I'm going to try!Thank you!!!
Brilliant
Bought this a month ago and the difference it has made is extraordinary!
Brilliant electric toothbrush
So glad I bought this product and an excellent price too!!
As described
It came as promised, did what it promised and the battery holds a long charge, well pleased
Love my new toothbrush
I bought this for myself at Christmas and I've not regretted my decision. There were many offers available for OralB electric toothbrushes but I chose this one, not only because of the colour, pink, but also because it came with a travel case. The brush works fantastically well, my mouth feels extremely clean, much better than using my manual brush. The recharging doesn't take long at all, I just leave it on charge overnight and lasts up 5 days on 1 charge. I just wish the plugs for the chargers were more easily available to purchase.
Squeaky clean
I got this just over a month ago, teeth has never felt so cleaner and with this particular one being a pro whitener I can see the colour changes already!
Great value product
I got this product a couple if weeks ago and can’t believe i left it so long... very reliable and very happy with it.
Great electric toothbrush
Bought this for my wife and she loves it, says she can really feel the difference compared to her manual toothbrush.
Impressed
Finally switched to electric and can see why so many others have. Such an extra clean feeling and teeth are so much smoother after use. Won't be going back to manual brush for sure.