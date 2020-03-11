By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Palmolive So Luminous Shower Gel 250Ml

4.5(86)Write a review
image 1 of Palmolive So Luminous Shower Gel 250Ml
Product Description

  • Save Water
  • www.colgate.com/savewater
  • Shower gel with just a touch of luxurious oil of Macadamia and Peony extract. Its non-greasy formula will leave your skin feeling velvety and soft. Reveal your luminous side!
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium C12-13 Pareth Sulfate (A*) / Sodium Laureth Sulfate (*B), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Cocamide MEA, Sodium Salicylate, Sodium Benzoate, Polyquaternium-7, Citric Acid, Tetrasodium EDTA, Paeonia Suffruticosa Seed Oil, Macadamia Integrifolia Seed Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis Oil Juniperus Virginiana Oil, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Amyl Cinnnamal, Benzyl Benzoate, Coumarin, Hexyl, Cinnamal, CI 14700, CI 17200, CI 47005, *A/B: see production code

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

86 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Silky smooth shower gel

5 stars

This is an amazing product! It leaves skin soft and smells lovely.. Unlike other shower gels, this one actually forms lots of bubbles with the tiniest bit used.. I would definitely recommend this and will be using it again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

lovely luminous

4 stars

the packaging is really nice and looks fancy and smells lovely [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Leaves skin feel super soft.

4 stars

The shower gel had a lovely, luxurious scent that was not overpowering. You only need a small amount to create a lot of foam so it would last a lot time. It left my skin feeling so soft I did not feel the need to use moisturiser afterwards. Works well as a bubble bath too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic Shower Gel!

5 stars

Not only left my skin feeling smooth and hydrated but also smelling lovely. A must try product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells absolutely gorgeous

4 stars

Fantastic smell and lathers up well but you can easily squeeze too much out [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Palmolive So Luminous Showergel

5 stars

Amazing smell, creamy texture that leaves skin feeling soft with lingering scent [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Adding luxury to the bathing routine.

5 stars

This product smells amazing and the fragrance stays on your skin after you have rinsed it off. Unlike some products this leaves your skins feeling smooth and moisturised. My hands are so dry and didn�t feel the need to put on hand cream straight afterwards. The product also goes a long way so I think the bottle will last me a few weeks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

10/10 loved it

4 stars

Smells lovely, lathers really well and leaves skin soft. I would definitely recommend this shower gel to my friends and family . I would go out and buy this product from my local shop in the future. Leaves my skin feeling clean and refreshed and leaves a lovely fresh scent. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Luminous by name, Luminous by nature

5 stars

I loved the look of the product to start and it felt silky in the shower living up to its name. It smells delicious and my skin was left replenished. I would definitely recommend this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicate fragrance and soft skin

5 stars

The packaging is very appealing and looks elegant and quite premium. The fragrance is delicate and really pleasant. The new formula enriched with macadamia oil leaves your skin smooth and soft. Sometimes I get a feeling of dry skin after a shower and I need to apply some body lotion on my skin, but I did not feel this need with Palmolive Aroma Moments So luminous. A slightly bigger size on the shelf would probably capture my attention even more. However, overall I like this product and would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

