Palmolive So Luminous Shower Gel 250Ml

Silky smooth shower gel
This is an amazing product! It leaves skin soft and smells lovely.. Unlike other shower gels, this one actually forms lots of bubbles with the tiniest bit used.. I would definitely recommend this and will be using it again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
lovely luminous
the packaging is really nice and looks fancy and smells lovely [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Leaves skin feel super soft.
The shower gel had a lovely, luxurious scent that was not overpowering. You only need a small amount to create a lot of foam so it would last a lot time. It left my skin feeling so soft I did not feel the need to use moisturiser afterwards. Works well as a bubble bath too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fantastic Shower Gel!
Not only left my skin feeling smooth and hydrated but also smelling lovely. A must try product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells absolutely gorgeous
Fantastic smell and lathers up well but you can easily squeeze too much out [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Palmolive So Luminous Showergel
Amazing smell, creamy texture that leaves skin feeling soft with lingering scent [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Adding luxury to the bathing routine.
This product smells amazing and the fragrance stays on your skin after you have rinsed it off. Unlike some products this leaves your skins feeling smooth and moisturised. My hands are so dry and didn�t feel the need to put on hand cream straight afterwards. The product also goes a long way so I think the bottle will last me a few weeks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
10/10 loved it
Smells lovely, lathers really well and leaves skin soft. I would definitely recommend this shower gel to my friends and family . I would go out and buy this product from my local shop in the future. Leaves my skin feeling clean and refreshed and leaves a lovely fresh scent. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Luminous by name, Luminous by nature
I loved the look of the product to start and it felt silky in the shower living up to its name. It smells delicious and my skin was left replenished. I would definitely recommend this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicate fragrance and soft skin
The packaging is very appealing and looks elegant and quite premium. The fragrance is delicate and really pleasant. The new formula enriched with macadamia oil leaves your skin smooth and soft. Sometimes I get a feeling of dry skin after a shower and I need to apply some body lotion on my skin, but I did not feel this need with Palmolive Aroma Moments So luminous. A slightly bigger size on the shelf would probably capture my attention even more. However, overall I like this product and would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]