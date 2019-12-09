Cra Z Slimy Kit
Offer
Product Description
- Contains everything you need to make slime
- Make it your way
- Ooey gooey stretchy fun!
- - Make your very own slime!
- - The kit includes everything you need to create slimy fun!
- - Experiment with neon and glitter slime
- The Cra Z Slimy - Slimy Fun Kit includes everything you need to make your very own slime! Experiment with neon and glitter slime. Mix and match or keep it simple - it's up to you! Make it your way! Our slimes are quality checked and made with safe fun in mind. It's Ooey gooey stretchy fun!
- Helpful Hints: Protect any delicate surfaces or fabrics. Slime should be put in a container after use and the lid sealed.
- For ages 6 years +
Information
Warnings
- Not suitable for children under the age of 3 years
Safety information
Not suitable for children under the age of 3 years
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019