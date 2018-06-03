By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pure Active Matcha Face Mask 100Ml

Product Description

  • Pure Active Matcha Detox Pore Unclogging Face Mask
  • Is this mask right for me? Yes, if you have oily skin with clogged pores and are looking for a mask to absorb excess oil and pollution residue.
  • How is it different? This pore unclogging face mask is enriched with Kaolin Clay and natural Matcha Green Tea Extract. Its creamy texture absorbs excess sebum & pollution residue on the skin. Enriched with Salicylic acid, the mask visibly unclogs your pores. Skin appears purified in just 10 minutes.
  • Our Philosophy:
  • At Garnier we use, wherever possible, active ingredients from nature - anti-oxidants - and combine them with well-known skincare actives.
  • A scientifically-proven efficacy, verified to work under realistic usage conditions.
  • Optimal tolerance with products dermatologically tested to suit all skin types, even sensitive.
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier PureActive 3 in 1 Charcoal Blackhead Mask Wash Scrub 150ml, Garnier PureActive 3 in 1 Clay Mask Scrub Wash Oily Skin 150ml, Pure Active Matte Control Anti Blemish Face Moisturiser 50ml
  • Absorbs pollution
  • Unclogs pores
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Enriched with Kaolin and Matcha Green Tea
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

967341 9, Aqua / Water, Kaolin, Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Zea Mays Starch / Corn Starch, Decyl Glucoside, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Carrageenan, CI 61570 / Green 5, CI 77492 / Iron Oxides, Citric Acid, Dextrin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, Menthol, Phenoxyethanol, Salicylic Acid, Tetrasodium EDTA, Xanthan Gum, Zinc Gluconate, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L B208447/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use
  • Apply a generous layer to clean and dry skin, avoiding the eye and lip areas. Leave on for 10 minutes, then rinse thoroughly. For best results, follow with a Pure Active Intensive Anti Shine Face Moisturiser. If necessary space out applications to reduce discomfort.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • TSA 7500093584,
  • ST Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Net Contents

100ml

237 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good

5 stars

Left my skin feeling very soft and very clean. Big thumbs up [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best Charcoal face wash

5 stars

I used this immediately when it arrived and everyday until there wasn't a drop left. I don't think I would have purchased this from it's appearance and I thought I didn't have a blackhead problem but oh my this wash is good. My skin felt amazingly clean after first use and considering I'm rather fussy with most products, this is now one of my favourites. Not only did it remove blackheads I didn't know I had it but made my skin extremely clean feeling, smooth and, dare I say it, more youthful looking. I would recommend this to anyone and I've already purchased 2 since trying, one for home and one for travel! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good face wash

5 stars

This is a very nice face wash, cleans skin thoroughly and leaves it clean and fresh. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bye bye oily skin

4 stars

Nice aroma and not too medicated as some other brands smell like. Very easy to use with the pump action, applied to face easily and when rinsed off it left skin feeling smooth, fresh and not greasy at all! Very nice facial cleaner! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good

3 stars

Haven’t seen much of a difference as in getting rid of black grass but it has reduced pores

This leaves my skin feeling really fresh and clean

4 stars

This leaves my skin feeling really fresh and clean without feeling tight as some gel washes do. I can’t say I’ve seen a difference to my blackheads though [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great clean skin

5 stars

This product left my skin feeling clean & clear. My blackheads have reduced & I feel a lot better about my skin.

Amazing product

5 stars

It really helped with my oily skin and eliminated my blackheads after a couple of uses. I love the charcoal element of the gel wash which I believe has helped to clear my skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product

4 stars

Like the smell some people say I'm odd but good product I don't get many blackheads but it was ok for me [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for oily skin

5 stars

I have spot-prone/oily skin and this instantly gets rid of any oiliness. I have also noticed that I haven't got as many spots as usual. Although the results aren't immediate, I have noticed my skin is getting clearer over him! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

