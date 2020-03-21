Gourmet Gold Melting Heart Salmon Cat 85G

Rosie can't get enough of Gourmet
Rosie was trying to eat out of the tin as she couldn't wait to eat & Salmon is her favorite flavor
Gone in a flash...
The cats are happy! I have four cats which range from 5 months old to 13 years old and they are all crazy about this Gourmet Gold Melting Heart Salmon food! The consitancy is great and the scent gets the cats excitedly running from rooms around the house! No more tapping cans to get their attention. They certainly snapped it up quicker than I could blink and left no evidence that the fold existed but insisted o giving me the guilt trip eyes for more food. We've also found that some cans can upset my oldest cats belly but this did not do that at all. I would definitely purchase this food again.