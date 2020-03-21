By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gourmet Gold Melting Heart Salmon Cat 85G

image 1 of Gourmet Gold Melting Heart Salmon Cat 85G
£ 0.50
£5.89/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Complete petfood for adult cats.
  • You will love delighting your cat with the soft and smooth texture of mousse. To make his meal even more delicious, Gourmet has created Gourmet® Gold Melting Heart: a tender and irresistible mousse with beef, chicken, salmon and other exquisite flavours, with a surprising melting heart inside. Your cat will first bite into the soft and delicate mousse and then discover an unexpected heart of succulent gravy that we're sure will delight him. All recipes have no added artificial colourants, preservatives and flavourings.
  • Gourmet® Gold Melting Heart: a delicious filling for a surprising delight.
  • Made with tender pieces with Salmon
  • Complete pet food for adult cats 100% complete and balanced nutritional pet food for adult cats (aged 1 to 7)
  • Cooked with care for preservation of taste
  • Served in 85g can to keep every meal fresh and convenient
  • Packed with essential vitamins and minerals to keep your adult cat healthy
  • No added artificial colourants, flavourings, preservatives
  • Pack size: 85G

Information

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives, Fish and Fish Derivatives (of which 4% of Salmon), Minerals, Various Sugars

Storage

Please store this can unopened in a cool, dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see bottom of the can.

Preparation and Usage

  • For an average adult cat (4kg), feed 3 cans per day in at least 2 separate meals. The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight. Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.

Name and address

  • UK: Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.ie
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
Moisture:78.0%
Protein:10.5%
Fat content:7.0%
Crude ash:2.8%
Crude fibres:0.03%
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit. A:896
Vit. D3:137
-mg/kg:
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:31.5
Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.39
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:3.5
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:6.1
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:51
Additives:-
Preservatives-

Rosie can't get enough of Gourmet

5 stars

Rosie was trying to eat out of the tin as she couldn't wait to eat & Salmon is her favorite flavor

Gone in a flash...

5 stars

The cats are happy! I have four cats which range from 5 months old to 13 years old and they are all crazy about this Gourmet Gold Melting Heart Salmon food! The consitancy is great and the scent gets the cats excitedly running from rooms around the house! No more tapping cans to get their attention. They certainly snapped it up quicker than I could blink and left no evidence that the fold existed but insisted o giving me the guilt trip eyes for more food. We've also found that some cans can upset my oldest cats belly but this did not do that at all. I would definitely purchase this food again.

