Fisher Price Sweet Manners Tea Set

Cute set for little girls!
My daughter loves having tea parties, so she absolutely loved playing with this set. She is 4 now and continues to use this! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Too loud
My little really enjoys playing with this set. We clink the cups a lot. With no volume control though it is quite loud. I put duct tape over the speaker.
Fun Learning Toy
I searched for a toy for my grand daughter that would encourage her to use her imagination. I wanted something safe since she was 21 months old. She loved the buttons and the songs it played. She loved pouring the tea for her stuffed animals.
It does not have a milk jug.
It is sold as a tea set and it doesn't have a milk jug. I have bought many Fisher Price items over the years and this is the first time I have been disappointed.
Tea Party for 2
This product was bought for my son who was almost 2 at the time. He LOVES it! The songs are fun and upbeat while the lights are bright and eye-catching. The cookies teach shapes and colors, the teapot helps us learn colors, numbers, and more importantly...MANNERS. I love anything that helps with life lessons he will need. Let's face it, how many times do you tell your child to say something and they suddenly act like the piece of lint on their leg is the most important thing in the world. But when their toy (or television show or friend) tells them to do or say something, they do it without batting an eye. I'll take all the help I can get in raising a gentleman and proper human being. As you can see in the photo, kids of all genders can enjoy this one!
Hours of play!
This is definitely one of her most favourite toys! Excellent quality and features.
Where are the pictures of the boys playing?
I was looking to buy for my son because he would love this (and his favorite color is currently pink!). I am upset all these pictures are girls. What about the boys? [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fab role play set for toddlers!
The tea set is lovely and great for role playing! My 2.5 year old daughter loves it! The shape sorting tray and colour matching activities are a big hit too as well as just being able to use it for pretend play! The quality of it is very good too! And there’s various stages to change up the playing, although would be nice if it was a bit more gender neutral as I’m sure my son will love it in a couple of years but if I was buying it for a gift the pinkness of it all may not appeal to boys even though it’s a fab toy for all!
Great songs and phases
This tea set is loved by my 2 year old. She likes to listen to the different songs that the tea pots sings which also lights which teach her the colours. I like the tray with cakes of different shapes which is s jigsaw.
Great little set
My daughter absolutely loves ger tea set it shows her how to share she's learnt to say please so it's definitely a great learning toy