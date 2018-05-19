Tesco 30L Coolbag

Excellent quality
Purchased for use with keeping ice packs and drinks cool for first Aid team - great purchase for this job
good size
This cool bag is great it keeps food and drinks cold for a very long time.
Great Features
Bought this yesterday and it is feels well made, pockets are brilliant and keeps food really cool for hours.
Great bag
We brought this bag 2 weeks ago for camping and house sitting as our old one had broken. This is a lovely thick bag and all the pockets are very handy. We put 3 ice blocks in it with the food and they were still almost solid after 6 hours. .only down side is a little heavier then our old bag due to quality and doesn't fold very flat.. great for the price.