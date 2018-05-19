By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 30L Coolbag

5(4)Write a review
Product Description

  • Detachable strap
  • Two insulated compartments \n
  • Front, sides and top pockets for additional storage
  • SS18 Tesco 30L coolbag
  • Two insulated compartments. Front, side and top pockets for extra storage. comply with EN12546-2:2000

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Excellent quality

5 stars

Purchased for use with keeping ice packs and drinks cool for first Aid team - great purchase for this job

good size

5 stars

This cool bag is great it keeps food and drinks cold for a very long time.

Great Features

5 stars

Bought this yesterday and it is feels well made, pockets are brilliant and keeps food really cool for hours.

Great bag

4 stars

We brought this bag 2 weeks ago for camping and house sitting as our old one had broken. This is a lovely thick bag and all the pockets are very handy. We put 3 ice blocks in it with the food and they were still almost solid after 6 hours. .only down side is a little heavier then our old bag due to quality and doesn't fold very flat.. great for the price.

