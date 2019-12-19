By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lego Star Wars Asstd 75223 75224 75194

4.5(10)Write a review
image 1 of Lego Star Wars Asstd 75223 75224 75194
£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Features 2 flick missiles and a seat on top for a minifigure to sit.
  • Recreate exciting scenes from the Star Wars: The Force Awakens movie.
  • Includes a First Order TIE Pilot minifigure.
  • - Includes a First Order TIE Pilot minifigure
  • - Features 2 flick missiles, cool red detailing and a seat on top for a minifigure to sit
  • - Recreate your own exciting scenes from the Star Wars: The Force Awakens movie
  • Recreate action-packed space battles with the Lego Star Wars First Order Tie Fighter™ Microfighter 75194. This Lego® Star Wars toy features 2 flick missiles, space to seat the included First Order Tie Pilot minifigure with his blaster pistol, and red detailing from the craft featured in the Star Wars: The Force Awakens movie
  • This set offers an age-appropriate build and play experience for ages 6-12 years.

Information

Warnings

  • Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed

Safety information

View more safety information

Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Cute And Decent

4 stars

Pros: Cute build and clever construction. Good cheap way to get Anakin. Cons: Not super great per part but not terrible.

Decent Micro-Maul

4 stars

Pros: No stickers. Probably the cheapest way ever to get Darth Maul at least since 7101. Swooshable and actually a cute build. Good entry level set for kids. Cons: None really.

Great Microfighter!

5 stars

This build is one of the best I've seen in a microfighter! Colors are true to the source (a little drab, but not the fault of Lego). Maul looks great! The designer did an amazing job of shaping and sculpting the spherical aspect of the ship at such a small scale. Even included some greebling!! Very nice!

LEGO star wars micro

5 stars

it's a pretty cool set. i liked it. i reccomend it for LEGO beginners who love star wars.

Aren't you a little small to be a TIE pilot?

5 stars

I am amazed by how many details were crammed into such a small TIE fighter. It was nice to not have the stud shooters on a Star Wars model and there be a lot more focus on the accuracy rather than gimmick. Considering the T-shaped limitations, it hold up shockingly well in a four year old's hands for play (and swooshing, strafing, bombing, and doing aerial manoeuvres to impress Lord Vader)

Return of the sith!

5 stars

Great little set featuring Darth Maul and micro version of his sith infiltrator ship, Easy to put together and pretty solid, Comes with nice Darth Maul figure albeit the same version we get in the duel set with obi-wan and qui-gon jinn. Still recommend though!

Great small set!

5 stars

It's a very nice set, small and compact, I don't have much to say about it since its very small, but I will try to give my honest opinion on it as thoroughly as possible. The build was average and normal, exactly what I expected, but the build was still fun, yet short. I don't like how we got a small Anakin instead of a proper Naboo Starfighter pilot, but that's not that bad. The small Anakin figure, (and 1/3rd of R2D2!) are fine, I didn't notice anything special about them detail wise. I wish we got stud shooters instead of flick-fire missiles, but I understand why LEGO did it as Stud-Shooters are bulkier and might look less attractive. That's all I have to say, its a great set for your children as a cute gift.

Stocking Stuffer

4 stars

Decent value and good for what it is. They make surprisingly fun Christmas Tree ornaments.

TIE Fighter!!!

5 stars

I wish I could get the real set but it is too much money, so this is a great min set. I also like the First Order TIE Pilot minifigure.

Great set as i missed the big one

4 stars

This is a great little set looks good for a microfighter brought mainly for the excellent and well detailed minifig. I would like to see a futur one with the 1st order tie with the red lines in the helmet. All in all a good little set

Usually bought next

Lego City Assortment 60239 60240/ 60191

£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Offer

LEGO 2in1 Technic Cherry Picker Truck Toys 42088

£ 7.25
£7.25/each

Offer

LEGO City Sky Police Jet Patrol Plane Toys 60206

£ 6.25
£6.25/each

Offer

LEGO Creator 3in1 Underwater Robot Model Toy 31090

£ 14.00
£14.00/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here