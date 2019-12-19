Lego Star Wars Asstd 75223 75224 75194

Cute And Decent
Pros: Cute build and clever construction. Good cheap way to get Anakin. Cons: Not super great per part but not terrible.
Decent Micro-Maul
Pros: No stickers. Probably the cheapest way ever to get Darth Maul at least since 7101. Swooshable and actually a cute build. Good entry level set for kids. Cons: None really.
Great Microfighter!
This build is one of the best I've seen in a microfighter! Colors are true to the source (a little drab, but not the fault of Lego). Maul looks great! The designer did an amazing job of shaping and sculpting the spherical aspect of the ship at such a small scale. Even included some greebling!! Very nice!
LEGO star wars micro
it's a pretty cool set. i liked it. i reccomend it for LEGO beginners who love star wars.
Aren't you a little small to be a TIE pilot?
I am amazed by how many details were crammed into such a small TIE fighter. It was nice to not have the stud shooters on a Star Wars model and there be a lot more focus on the accuracy rather than gimmick. Considering the T-shaped limitations, it hold up shockingly well in a four year old's hands for play (and swooshing, strafing, bombing, and doing aerial manoeuvres to impress Lord Vader)
Return of the sith!
Great little set featuring Darth Maul and micro version of his sith infiltrator ship, Easy to put together and pretty solid, Comes with nice Darth Maul figure albeit the same version we get in the duel set with obi-wan and qui-gon jinn. Still recommend though!
Great small set!
It's a very nice set, small and compact, I don't have much to say about it since its very small, but I will try to give my honest opinion on it as thoroughly as possible. The build was average and normal, exactly what I expected, but the build was still fun, yet short. I don't like how we got a small Anakin instead of a proper Naboo Starfighter pilot, but that's not that bad. The small Anakin figure, (and 1/3rd of R2D2!) are fine, I didn't notice anything special about them detail wise. I wish we got stud shooters instead of flick-fire missiles, but I understand why LEGO did it as Stud-Shooters are bulkier and might look less attractive. That's all I have to say, its a great set for your children as a cute gift.
Stocking Stuffer
Decent value and good for what it is. They make surprisingly fun Christmas Tree ornaments.
TIE Fighter!!!
I wish I could get the real set but it is too much money, so this is a great min set. I also like the First Order TIE Pilot minifigure.
Great set as i missed the big one
This is a great little set looks good for a microfighter brought mainly for the excellent and well detailed minifig. I would like to see a futur one with the 1st order tie with the red lines in the helmet. All in all a good little set