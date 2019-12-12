By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lego Creator Assortment 31092 31071

£ 8.00
£8.00/each

  • Futuristic drone featuring lots of cool and realistic details.
  • Prepare for vertical takeoff—then set out on a secret mission.
  • Includes twin rotors, posable cameras, opening cockpit and landing gear
  • - This 3-in-1 Lego Creator building toy rebuilds into a Swamp Boat or a Propeller Plane for even more action and adventure
  • - Futuristic drone featuring lots of cool and realistic details, including twin rotors, posable cameras, large opening cockpit and landing gear that doubles as a lifting claw.
  • - Grab objects with the Drone's lifting claw and deliver them to their destination
  • Take to the sky for a bird's-eye view with the cool Lego 3-in-1 Drone Explorer 31071 set, featuring a large, opening cockpit, twin rotors, lifting claw and a cool orange, white and black colour scheme. Send the drone on secret missions, film the action from the sky and transmit it back to base. When you're done, rebuild the Drone Explorer and take to the marshes aboard a powerful Swamp Boat or perform daring aerial maneuvers in a classic Propeller Plane.
  • This set offers an age-appropriate build and play experience for ages 6-12 years.

  • Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed

Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed

Really cool flyer.

4 stars

Was amazed with this set. Very good value for the money, lots of different pieces to build either one of the three sets or something of your own. Neutral color scheme and no printed parts makes it easier to blend it into different "city" settings. With the orange color it fits right in with the Arctic theme as aerial support. In the front by the flightsick I swapped out the 1x2 single stud piece with a 1x2 2-stud piece and added a couple of other pieces to work as flight instruments (instruments used was 3069bp52 and 3070bp07) added an arctic minifigure and was a happy camper.

pretty cool

5 stars

THIS IS 1 OF MY FAVORITE CREATOR SETS! it is really cool. The piece count is great. however the name bugs me as it doesnt go with the alt. build.

Lots of Fun

5 stars

I bought this set earlier today, came home and followed the instructions to build the cool vehicles. It's my first time I've used a lego set in a while, meaning I only had the one kit. However after building the vehicles on the box I had a blast tinkering away and creating my own little flying gizmos. It's lots of fun and would highly recommend!

Great little set

5 stars

Worth the money. My nine year old was so excited over this set. I liked the price. He built each thing and built the next one in a row. He still really likes this set and plays with it. I feel like it was worth the money.

