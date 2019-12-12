Lego Creator Assortment 31092 31071

Really cool flyer.
Was amazed with this set. Very good value for the money, lots of different pieces to build either one of the three sets or something of your own. Neutral color scheme and no printed parts makes it easier to blend it into different "city" settings. With the orange color it fits right in with the Arctic theme as aerial support. In the front by the flightsick I swapped out the 1x2 single stud piece with a 1x2 2-stud piece and added a couple of other pieces to work as flight instruments (instruments used was 3069bp52 and 3070bp07) added an arctic minifigure and was a happy camper.
pretty cool
THIS IS 1 OF MY FAVORITE CREATOR SETS! it is really cool. The piece count is great. however the name bugs me as it doesnt go with the alt. build.
Lots of Fun
I bought this set earlier today, came home and followed the instructions to build the cool vehicles. It's my first time I've used a lego set in a while, meaning I only had the one kit. However after building the vehicles on the box I had a blast tinkering away and creating my own little flying gizmos. It's lots of fun and would highly recommend!
Great little set
Worth the money. My nine year old was so excited over this set. I liked the price. He built each thing and built the next one in a row. He still really likes this set and plays with it. I feel like it was worth the money.