LEGO City Monster Truck construction set 60180

  • Includes a monster truck driver minifigure
  • Launch the monster truck off the ramp to jump over the flaming fire barrels
  • Includes 2 buildable fire containers with flame elements
  • - Colourful monster truck with massive wheels, air scoop on the hood and working suspension, plus a buildable ramp
  • - Set includes 2 buildable fire containers with flame elements
  • - There's endless fun and excitement launching the monster truck off the ramp and soaring over the flaming fire barrels
  • Take on gravity-defying stunts at the demolition derby with the LEGO® City Monster Truck set, featuring a colourful monster truck model with giant wheels, big engine with air scoop and working suspension, plus a buildable ramp and 2 fire containers with flame elements. This cool monster truck construction toy includes a stunt driver minifigure.
  • Contains 192 pieces.
  • Monster truck measures over 4” (12cm) high, 5” (14cm) long and 3” (9cm) wide; Ramp measures over 3” (9cm) wide and 2” (6cm) deep.
  • For children ages 6-12 years

  • Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed

Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed

Really easy and fun!

5 stars

this is really easy anf fun building and after building

Built this last night,but i think Lego missed a gr

5 stars

Built this last night,but i think Lego missed a great opportunity to make it 4 wheel independent suspension. All would be required would be two more axles, elastic bands and black pieces. I will convert it down the track when I can source the parts. Still a great little kit that will stand out in Lego City.

Great choice

5 stars

This is a great model, our little son loves it. Great value for money and fantastic play experience.

Lego monster truck

5 stars

Great toy and has suspension my son loves this one

Bigger than average Lego vehicle

5 stars

My son likes the suspension on the truck - it’s a good replica of the monster trucks he went to see in the summer.

Suitable for everyone

5 stars

Bought this as potential present as good value and cars are popular builds.

My grandson's favourite!

5 stars

When I bought the first Lego Monster Truck for £15.00 my grandson was delighted and was his firm favourite (he has all the "City" range. When I saw this at £9.67 I could not resist getting him another! Now he is double delighted.

Great lego car

5 stars

I brought this lego kit for my son, as he loves lego. Great little kit for him to build. He had a lot of fun building it. I will be looking out for more kits for him.

Great value for money.

5 stars

I bought this for my son's birthday and he totally loved it.

Great value.

5 stars

I bought this for my little Grandson. He will love it.

