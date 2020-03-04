Hilife Natural The Tuna One Cat Food 8X70g
Offer
Product Description
- A complete pet food for adult cats
- Our recipe for health and happiness
- Real Tuna and Mackerel provides essential amino acids for growth & cell renewal
- Chicory may help to maintain healthy gut flora
- Yeast extract a natural source of B Vitamins
- Natural Oils a source of Omega 3 and 6 for healthy skin & glossy coat
- Yucca extract may help control stool odour
- Each delicious dish is carefully prepared with 100% natural ingredients, the tasty ones we know cats love. They are also grain free.
- We use only the best quality ingredients to help your cat stay healthy and happy.
- We're proud of our pet food, because it matters. For over 30 years, we've been delighting the nation's pets with nutritious and delicious meals.
- Our pets love their HiLife
- -We hope yours do too!
- 100% natural ingredients
- 50% fish
- 200% loved
- Enriched with vitamins & minerals
- 1 to 7 years
- Gently steamed
- Pack size: 560G
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container in the fridge but return to room temperature before feeding. Use within 24 hours. For best before and factory reg. nos.: see panel.
Produce of
Produced in Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding Guide: HiLife it's only natural can be fed every day. As a guide, if fed exclusively, an average (4kg) cat should be fed 3 pouches daily. If fed as part of a mixed diet avoid over-feeding by monitoring food intake. Serve at room temperature. Always ensure a plentiful supply of water is available.
Warnings
- As we use only natural ingredients, colour and texture may vary. Although every precaution has been taken in the preparation of these recipes, they may contain small bones.
Name and address
- Town & Country Petfoods Ltd,
- Melton Mowbray,
- Leics,
- LE13 0HR,
- UK.
Return to
- Please state these details in all correspondence.
- Town & Country Petfoods Ltd,
- Melton Mowbray,
- Leics,
- LE13 0HR,
- UK.
- hilifepet.co.uk
Net Contents
8 x 70g ℮
Safety information
As we use only natural ingredients, colour and texture may vary. Although every precaution has been taken in the preparation of these recipes, they may contain small bones.
Ingredients
Dolphin-Safe Tuna (50%), Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Cassava Extract, Minerals, Chicory Extract (50 mg/kg), Yucca Extract (50 mg/kg)
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents: Protein 12.5% Fat content 3.5% Crude fibres 0.1% Crude ash 1.2% Moisture 82% Vitamin A 1,935 iu/kg Vitamin D3 220 iu/kg Vitamin E 55 mg/kg Iron (3b103) 1.1 mg/kg Iodine (3b201) 0.8 mg/kg Copper (E4) 0.6 mg/kg Manganese (3b503) 1.8 mg/kg Zinc (3b604) 30.1 mg/kg Taurine 550 mg/kg Cassia gum 2,570 mg/kg Nutritional Additives - Technological Additives: -
Ingredients
Dolphin-Safe Tuna (35%), Mackerel (15%), Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Cassava Extract, Minerals, Chicory Extract (50 mg/kg), Yucca Extract (50 mg/kg)
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents: Protein 12.5% Fat content 3.5% Crude fibres 0.1% Crude ash 1.2% Moisture 82% Vitamin A 2,045 iu/kg Vitamin D3 235 iu/kg Vitamin E 60 mg/kg Iron (3b103) 1.2 mg/kg Iodine (3b201) 0.9 mg/kg Copper (E4) 0.6 mg/kg Manganese (3b503) 1.9 mg/kg Zinc (3b604) 31.8 mg/kg Taurine 585 mg/kg Cassia gum 2,675 mg/kg Nutritional Additives - Technological Additives: -
