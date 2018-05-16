By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Licensed Bubble Gun With Lights Assorted

Licensed Bubble Gun With Lights Assorted
£ 3.00
£3.00/each
  Light up bubble gun, medium size
  Batteries included
  Hypoallergenic and Kathon-free solution
  Spend some fun time with this light-up gun mix. To make lots of bubbles pull the trigger continuously. To make big bubbles pull the trigger intermittently.

  WARNING! SMALL PARTS, CHOKING HAZARD, ADULT SUPERVISION REQUIRED, STAINING RISK

WARNING! SMALL PARTS, CHOKING HAZARD, ADULT SUPERVISION REQUIRED, STAINING RISK

