By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Paw Patrol 60 Ml Bubbles

1(1)Write a review
Paw Patrol 60 Ml Bubbles
£ 0.50
£0.50/each
  • - 60 ml soap bubbles available in different colors
  • - Built in bubble blower
  • - Hypoallergenic liquid and kathon-free solution
  • Live the magic of soap bubbles! Whenever you go, bring these soap bubbles with you. They are perfect to play both outdoor and indoor and easy to use

Information

Warnings

  • WARNING! SMALL PARTS, CHOKING HAZARD, ADULT SUPERVISION REQUIRED, STAINING RISK

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING! SMALL PARTS, CHOKING HAZARD, ADULT SUPERVISION REQUIRED, STAINING RISK

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

i think that the bubble is just as same as water.

1 stars

i think that the bubble is just as same as water. very dilute.

Usually bought next

Paw Patrol Coins

£ 1.50
£1.50/each

Offer

Play Doh Classic Colours 4 Pack

£ 3.50
£0.88/each

Paw Patrol Mashems

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Paw Patrol Mini Figures

£ 3.00
£3.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here