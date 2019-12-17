Tesco Smoked Pancetta Cubes 280G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1349kJ / 326kcal
Product Description
- Smoked cured diced pork with spices.
- Cubes of ready to cook smoked pancetta, ideal for pasta, sauces and pizza.
- Made in Italy Pork belly seasoned with white pepper, nutmeg, coriander and garlic.
- Pack size: 280g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Belly, Salt, Spices [White Pepper, Nutmeg], Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Dried Garlic, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Coriander Extract.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry for 2-3 mins minutes, turning occasionally. Remove all packaging.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensil after contact with raw meat.
Produce of
Produced in Italy, using pork from the EU
Number of uses
8 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
280 g e (140g x 2)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a tray (35g)
|Energy
|1349kJ / 326kcal
|472kJ / 114kcal
|Fat
|27.5g
|9.6g
|Saturates
|9.0g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|19.0g
|6.7g
|Salt
|3.0g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
