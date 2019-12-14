Tesco Finest Christmas Dinner for Two 2.205kg Serves 2

This was soo good we’re getting it again. More tha
This was soo good we’re getting it again. More than enough for me and my grown up son...nothing left over. Thank you so much TESCO. It was reviewed by Philip Scofield and came out top when compared with other supermarkets that’s we we got it...wasn’t disappointed at all x
Fantastic value for money
Absolutely brilliant, just the right amount for 2, really please Tesco do it again for 2019
Great value, and easy to foolow instructions
We had this at Christmas 2018 and were very happy with it for the two of us. Was enough for two of us although we did buy a separate pudding as we didnt fancy the one that came with this box. Very easy to prepare - just take the plastic off the trays and put it in the oven at the appropriate times - everything is in an oven foil dish so you can just wash the foil and put it in the recycling afterwards. Will probably order this again this year as there are not many places that offer meals for two.
Rubbish waste of money never again
Very very disappointed, best thing was 1/2 Bottle of bubbly. The veg cooked to nothing the meal was rubbish. I thought it would be a treat and I cried. Went and bought a piece of pork Boxing Day and cooked the meal from scratch, which I should have done.
Xmas dinner in a box - says it all! Perfect.
My Husband and I have had this Xmas dinner in a box 2 years running and I can recommend it for people like us who have no interest in cooking and don't need too much in the way of overindulgence. That said, you do get plenty to eat, we neither of us liked the turkey gravy but we learned our lesson about that the first year, lol. I'm not keen on 'rustic' carrots, peel them for goodness sake, but we enjoyed everything else. The puddings were tasty, although we added a tin of custard and the mini bottle of champagne was enough for the two of us to have a decent glass each. Plenty for our needs and, best of all, no waste & very little washing up after. There are even luxury crackers with hats, jokes & novelties. I'm hoping to get it again this year but it seems to sell out quickly. In fact, no, forget everything I just said, it's horrible, you wouldn't like it ;o)
Superb Christmas Dinner in a Box!!
This was simply brilliant. Perfect for two of us on our own!!Extremely good value for money. Plenty for my wife and I. Easy to prepare. Excellent quality, and delicious. Quality crackers too and a very palatable champagne. No waste or endless left overs! PLEASE Tesco do this again this year (2019). Diane and John, Pembrokeshire
Easiest Christmas lunch ever!
Tremendous value for money and came with easy to follow, step by step instructions to assist with timing. The portions were perfect for 2 and it was delicious. Highly recommended and I will be ordering it again next year.
Good value for a pleasant, easy festive meal. Ty
Was my Christmas & Boxing day lunch. Was very nice. Only thing is & it's an opinion, others will think differently I'm sure, but, there were only 6 sprouts total & the carrot/parsnip batons were cut extremely thin & as a result, the texture was "woody" once cooked, which I deliberately didn't overdo. The turkey was ample for me, the roasties were delish as was the turkey gravy. I might have liked to see maybe less turkey & possibly some red cabbage as an additional veg. The puds were tasty, very sweet, but their pettiness made up for that. The brandy sauce was lump free once zapped & had a pleasant, not too strong alcoholic flavour which also played down the sweetness of the pud. The crackers were good quality with decent gifts, I got an alloy bottle opener & mini skittles game. The paper hat was a good quality & the obligatory joke was reasonably funny, being accompanied on the small piece of paper with a puzzle & a quiz type question (answer supplied). Overall, all the major work was done for me with regard to pulling the meal together; clear, concise instructions made preparing it a doddle & the end result was appreciated straight after the Queen did her thing on Christmas afternoon. Thanks muchly & all the very best for 2019.
Christmas Day menu made easy
A great package of Christmas goodies which my husband and I enjoyed. So convenient, saving on preparation, also providing little luxuries like bubbly and Christmas crackers. It made Christmas Day very easy, thank you.
Wish I could
I would love to try this meal but as you can’t get it until the 22 nd dec and no delivery slots or click and collect free I won’t be able tob