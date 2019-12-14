By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Christmas Dinner for Two 2.205kg Serves 2

4.5(12)Write a review
Tesco Finest Christmas Dinner for Two 2.205kg Serves 2

£ 35.00
£1.59/100g

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy5304kJ 1265kcal
    63%
  • Fat50.1g
    72%
  • Saturates19.3g
    97%
  • Sugars81.7g
    91%
  • Salt3.4g
    57%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 603kJ / 144kcal

Product Description

  • Turkey Breast fillet wrapped in streaky bacon with added water with goose fat roasted potatoes, thyme roasted carrots and parsnips, vegetables, pork sausages in natural sheep casings wrapped in smoked bacon, pork, sage and onion stuffing balls, Yorkshire puddings, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, Christmas pudding made with breadcrumbs, brandy soaked glacé cherries, cider, COURVOISIER® VS Cognac brandy with brandy sauce, a bottle of Champagne and 2 Christmas crackers.
  • Everything you need for a full festive feast: tender turkey breast wrapped in bacon, roast potatoes, pigs in blankets, Yorkshire puddings, thyme roasted carrots and parsnips, broccoli cauliflower and sprouts, with sage and onion stuffing, plus rich turkey gravy and a sweet cranberry and port sauce. For dessert, enjoy cider and Courvoisier VS Cognac Christmas puddings served with brandy sauce. This all comes with premier cru Champagne and Christmas crackers. Cheers This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.
  • British Turkey Breast Fillet Wrapped In Streaky Bacon Broccoli, Cauliflower & Brussel Sprout Vegetable Medley Thyme Roasted Carrot & Parsnips Pigs in Blankets Goose Fat Roast Potatoes Yorkshire Puddings & Sage & Onion Stuffing Cranberry Sauce Turkey Gravy Christmas Puddings French Brandy Sauce Premier Cru Champagne Christmas Crackers.
  • Pack size: 2.205kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Turkey Dinner: 

Turkey Wrapped In Bacon with added Water (32%) [Turkey Breast, Pork Belly, Water, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Vegetable Mix (15%) [Cauliflower, Broccoli, Brussels Sprouts], Roast Potatoes (14%) [Potato, Goose Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Salt, White Pepper], Turkey Gravy (14%) [Water, Onion, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Chicken Extract, Wheat Flour, Salt, Pork Gelatine, Yeast Extract, Potato Starch, Turkey, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Vegetable Juices [Carrot, Mushroom, Onion], Tomato Purée, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Sage, Egg, Garlic Purée, Thyme, White Pepper, Rosemary, Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Triglycerides (Coconut Oil), Triglycerides of Middle Chain Fatty Acids, Rosemary Extract, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Roasted Vegetables with Thyme (10%) [Carrot, Parsnip, Rapeseed Oil, Thyme], Pork Sausages Wrapped In Smoked Bacon (4%) [Pork Shoulder, Pork Belly, Pork Fat, Salt, Potato Starch, Water, Sugar, White Pepper, Sage, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite, Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Coriander, Nutmeg, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Cranberry Sauce (3.5%) [Cranberry, Sugar, Plum, Water, Cornflour, Concentrated Plum Juice, Red Wine Vinegar, Sunflower Oil], Pork, Sage & Onion Stuffing Balls (3%) [Pork Shoulder, Pork Belly, Onion, Water, Pork Fat, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Butter (Milk), Sugar, Sage, Pea Fibre, Salt, Dried Herbs [Sage, Parsley], Cornflour, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), White Pepper, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Dextrose], Yorkshire Pudding (2%) [Wheat Flour, Egg White, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Egg, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt).

Pork Sausages in the pork sausages wrapped in smoked bacon are filled into natural sheep casings. 

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin. 

Christmas Pudding: Vine Fruits (38%) [Raisins, Sultanas, Currants], Demerara Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Brandy Soaked Glacé Cherries (6%) [Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Brandy, Colour (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Cider (4.5%), COURVOISIER® VS Cognac (4%), Vegetable Suet [Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil], Sherry (2.5%), Almonds, Egg, Pecan Nuts, Brandy (2%), Humectant (Glycerol), Molasses, Orange Peel, Port (1%), Single Cream (Milk), Colour (Caramel), Lemon Peel, Mixed Spices [Coriander, Cinnamon, Clove, Fennel, Ginger, Nutmeg, Cardamom], Yeast, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Protein, Water, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Orange Oil, Lemon Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Brandy Sauce: Water, Double Cream (Milk), Sugar, Milk, Brandy (7%), Cornflour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Sugar Syrup, Flavouring.

Champagne: Champagne (Sulphites).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Turkey Dinner: Chilled: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 1hour 10mins Pierce the film lid on the turkey wrapped in bacon several times & place on the middle shelf in a pre-heated oven and heat for 40 minutes. After 40 minutes, remove the film from the goose fat roasted potatoes with thyme roasted carrot and parsnips, decant the potatoes onto a pre-heated baking tray and place the foil with the thyme roasted carrots & parsnips alongside this in the oven for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, turn the goose fat roast potatoes and carrot and parsnip batons. Remove the film lid from the stuffing balls filled Yorkshire puddings and pigs in blankets and place onto a baking tray. Return both parts to the oven and heat for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, remove everything from the oven, cover with foil and allow to rest.

Microwave

Instructions: Turkey Dinner: 800W/900W 3/2½mins
Pierce the film lid on the vegetable mix and place in the microwave for 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
800W/900W 2½/2mins
Loosen the lid on the turkey gravy and heat in the microwave for 1 minute (800W/900W). Stir and re-cover. Heat for a further 1 minute and 30 seconds (800W) / 1 minute (900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute. Stir before serving.
Christmas Pudding:
800W/900W 50/40 secs
Leave in plastic basin and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power for 50 seconds (800W) / 40 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute before serving.
Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate.
Brandy Sauce:
800W/900W 2/ 1½mins
If you require hot, loosen the lid on the brandy sauce. heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W)/ 1 minute (900W). Stir and re-cover. Heat on full power for a further 30 seconds (800W/900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute. Stir before serving.

Steam
Instructions: CHRISTMAS PUDDING: For best results steam. Leave in a plastic basin with film lid on. Place in a steamer over boiling water, or alternatively, use a large saucepan with a trivet or an upturned heat-resistant saucer. Place the basin on the trivet/saucer and add boiling water to come 1/3 of the way up the basin. Steam with the film lid on for 30 minutes, topping up with boiling water as necessary. Do not allow to boil dry. Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom, using turkey from United Kingdom

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Contains alcohol..Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Do not eat raw..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1418g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (879g**)
Energy603kJ / 144kcal5304kJ / 1265kcal
Fat5.7g50.1g
Saturates2.2g19.3g
Carbohydrate13.2g116.0g
Sugars9.3g81.7g
Fibre2.1g18.5g
Protein8.9g78.2g
Salt0.4g3.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 2205g typically weighs 1758g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Contains alcohol. Caution: This product contains raw meat. Caution: Do not eat raw. Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell. Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove stones, some may remain. Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

12 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

This was soo good we’re getting it again. More tha

5 stars

This was soo good we’re getting it again. More than enough for me and my grown up son...nothing left over. Thank you so much TESCO. It was reviewed by Philip Scofield and came out top when compared with other supermarkets that’s we we got it...wasn’t disappointed at all x

Fantastic value for money

5 stars

Absolutely brilliant, just the right amount for 2, really please Tesco do it again for 2019

Great value, and easy to foolow instructions

5 stars

We had this at Christmas 2018 and were very happy with it for the two of us. Was enough for two of us although we did buy a separate pudding as we didnt fancy the one that came with this box. Very easy to prepare - just take the plastic off the trays and put it in the oven at the appropriate times - everything is in an oven foil dish so you can just wash the foil and put it in the recycling afterwards. Will probably order this again this year as there are not many places that offer meals for two.

Rubbish waste of money never again

1 stars

Very very disappointed, best thing was 1/2 Bottle of bubbly. The veg cooked to nothing the meal was rubbish. I thought it would be a treat and I cried. Went and bought a piece of pork Boxing Day and cooked the meal from scratch, which I should have done.

Xmas dinner in a box - says it all! Perfect.

5 stars

My Husband and I have had this Xmas dinner in a box 2 years running and I can recommend it for people like us who have no interest in cooking and don't need too much in the way of overindulgence. That said, you do get plenty to eat, we neither of us liked the turkey gravy but we learned our lesson about that the first year, lol. I'm not keen on 'rustic' carrots, peel them for goodness sake, but we enjoyed everything else. The puddings were tasty, although we added a tin of custard and the mini bottle of champagne was enough for the two of us to have a decent glass each. Plenty for our needs and, best of all, no waste & very little washing up after. There are even luxury crackers with hats, jokes & novelties. I'm hoping to get it again this year but it seems to sell out quickly. In fact, no, forget everything I just said, it's horrible, you wouldn't like it ;o)

Superb Christmas Dinner in a Box!!

5 stars

This was simply brilliant. Perfect for two of us on our own!!Extremely good value for money. Plenty for my wife and I. Easy to prepare. Excellent quality, and delicious. Quality crackers too and a very palatable champagne. No waste or endless left overs! PLEASE Tesco do this again this year (2019). Diane and John, Pembrokeshire

Easiest Christmas lunch ever!

5 stars

Tremendous value for money and came with easy to follow, step by step instructions to assist with timing. The portions were perfect for 2 and it was delicious. Highly recommended and I will be ordering it again next year.

Good value for a pleasant, easy festive meal. Ty

5 stars

Was my Christmas & Boxing day lunch. Was very nice. Only thing is & it's an opinion, others will think differently I'm sure, but, there were only 6 sprouts total & the carrot/parsnip batons were cut extremely thin & as a result, the texture was "woody" once cooked, which I deliberately didn't overdo. The turkey was ample for me, the roasties were delish as was the turkey gravy. I might have liked to see maybe less turkey & possibly some red cabbage as an additional veg. The puds were tasty, very sweet, but their pettiness made up for that. The brandy sauce was lump free once zapped & had a pleasant, not too strong alcoholic flavour which also played down the sweetness of the pud. The crackers were good quality with decent gifts, I got an alloy bottle opener & mini skittles game. The paper hat was a good quality & the obligatory joke was reasonably funny, being accompanied on the small piece of paper with a puzzle & a quiz type question (answer supplied). Overall, all the major work was done for me with regard to pulling the meal together; clear, concise instructions made preparing it a doddle & the end result was appreciated straight after the Queen did her thing on Christmas afternoon. Thanks muchly & all the very best for 2019.

Christmas Day menu made easy

5 stars

A great package of Christmas goodies which my husband and I enjoyed. So convenient, saving on preparation, also providing little luxuries like bubbly and Christmas crackers. It made Christmas Day very easy, thank you.

Wish I could

5 stars

I would love to try this meal but as you can’t get it until the 22 nd dec and no delivery slots or click and collect free I won’t be able tob

