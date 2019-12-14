Tesco Finest Christmas Dinner for Two 2.205kg Serves 2

Instructions: Turkey Dinner: Chilled: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 1hour 10mins Pierce the film lid on the turkey wrapped in bacon several times & place on the middle shelf in a pre-heated oven and heat for 40 minutes. After 40 minutes, remove the film from the goose fat roasted potatoes with thyme roasted carrot and parsnips, decant the potatoes onto a pre-heated baking tray and place the foil with the thyme roasted carrots & parsnips alongside this in the oven for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, turn the goose fat roast potatoes and carrot and parsnip batons. Remove the film lid from the stuffing balls filled Yorkshire puddings and pigs in blankets and place onto a baking tray. Return both parts to the oven and heat for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, remove everything from the oven, cover with foil and allow to rest.

Instructions: Turkey Dinner: 800W/900W 3/2½mins Pierce the film lid on the vegetable mix and place in the microwave for 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W). 800W/900W 2½/2mins Loosen the lid on the turkey gravy and heat in the microwave for 1 minute (800W/900W). Stir and re-cover. Heat for a further 1 minute and 30 seconds (800W) / 1 minute (900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute. Stir before serving. Christmas Pudding: 800W/900W 50/40 secs Leave in plastic basin and pierce film lid several times. Heat on full power for 50 seconds (800W) / 40 seconds (900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute before serving. Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate. Brandy Sauce: 800W/900W 2/ 1½mins If you require hot, loosen the lid on the brandy sauce. heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W)/ 1 minute (900W). Stir and re-cover. Heat on full power for a further 30 seconds (800W/900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute. Stir before serving.

Instructions: Christmas Pudding: Chilled: 30 mins For best results steam. Leave in a plastic basin with film lid on. Place in a steamer over boiling water, or alternatively, use a large saucepan with a trivet or an upturned heat-resistant saucer. Place the basin on the trivet/saucer and add boiling water to come 1/3 of the way up the basin. Steam with the film lid on for 30 minutes, topping up with boiling water as necessary. Do not allow to boil dry. Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate.



