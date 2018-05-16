By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Boursin Trio Gourmand 3X80g

Boursin Trio Gourmand 3X80g
£ 3.00
£12.50/kg

Product Description

  • Full Fat Soft Cheese with Garlic and Herbs. Full Fat Soft Cheese with Mixed Nuts and Dried Fig. Full Fat Soft Cheese with Cracked Black Pepper.
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Cashew Nuts, Milk, Pecan Nuts, Walnuts
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated between: +2°C / +6°C

Name and address

  • Pacy-sur-Eure,
  • Normandie,
  • France.

Distributor address

  • Bel UK Ltd,
  • 160 London Road,
  • Sevenoaks,
  • TN13 2JA.

Return to

  • www.groupe-bel.com
  • Customer careline: 0800 0304610
  • www.boursin.co.uk

Net Contents

3 x 80g ℮

    • Garlic & Herbs
    • Fig & Nuts
    • Black Pepper

    Information

    Ingredients

    Pasteurised Milk and Cream, Dried Fig 3%, Pecan Nuts 3%, Raisins, Lactic Ferments, Dextrose, Cashew Nuts 0.3%, Walnuts 0.3%, Salt, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Cashew Nuts, Milk, Pecan Nuts, Walnuts
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated between: +2°C / +6°C

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesp.100 g
    Energy value1697 kJ - 411 kcal
    Fat 38.5 g
    of which saturates 26 g
    Carbohydrate 5 g
    of which sugars 5 g
    Protein 8 g
    Salt 1 g
    • Garlic & Herbs
    • Fig & Nuts
    • Black Pepper

    Information

    Ingredients

    Pasteurised Milk and Cream, Lactic Ferments, Cracked Black Pepper 1.5%, Salt, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Cashew Nuts, Milk, Pecan Nuts, Walnuts
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated between: +2°C / +6°C

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesp.100 g
    Energy value1665 kJ - 404 kcal
    Fat 40 g
    of which saturates 26.5 g
    Carbohydrate 3.5 g
    of which sugars 2.5 g
    Protein 8 g
    Salt 1.2 g
    • Garlic & Herbs
    • Fig & Nuts
    • Black Pepper

    Information

    Ingredients

    Pasteurised Milk and Cream, Lactic Ferments, Garlic and Herbs 2.3%, Salt, Pepper

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Cashew Nuts, Milk, Pecan Nuts, Walnuts
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated between: +2°C / +6°C

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesp.100 g
    Energy value1635 kJ - 396 kcal
    Fat 39 g
    of which saturates 26 g
    Carbohydrate 3 g
    of which sugars 2.5 g
    Protein 8.5 g
    Salt 1.2 g

Using Product Information

