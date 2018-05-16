Boursin Trio Gourmand 3X80g

Product Description
- Full Fat Soft Cheese with Garlic and Herbs. Full Fat Soft Cheese with Mixed Nuts and Dried Fig. Full Fat Soft Cheese with Cracked Black Pepper.
- Pack size: 240g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Cashew Nuts, Milk, Pecan Nuts, Walnuts
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
Keep refrigerated between: +2°C / +6°C
Name and address
- Pacy-sur-Eure,
- Normandie,
- France.
Distributor address
- Bel UK Ltd,
- 160 London Road,
- Sevenoaks,
- TN13 2JA.
Return to
- Bel UK Ltd,
- 160 London Road,
- Sevenoaks,
- TN13 2JA.
- www.groupe-bel.com
- Customer careline: 0800 0304610
- www.boursin.co.uk
Net Contents
3 x 80g ℮
- Garlic & Herbs
- Fig & Nuts
- Black Pepper
Information
Ingredients
Pasteurised Milk and Cream, Dried Fig 3%, Pecan Nuts 3%, Raisins, Lactic Ferments, Dextrose, Cashew Nuts 0.3%, Walnuts 0.3%, Salt, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate
Allergy Information
- Contains: Cashew Nuts, Milk, Pecan Nuts, Walnuts
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Keep refrigerated between: +2°C / +6°C
Nutrition
Typical Values p.100 g Energy value 1697 kJ - 411 kcal Fat 38.5 g of which saturates 26 g Carbohydrate 5 g of which sugars 5 g Protein 8 g Salt 1 g
- Garlic & Herbs
- Fig & Nuts
- Black Pepper
Information
Ingredients
Pasteurised Milk and Cream, Lactic Ferments, Cracked Black Pepper 1.5%, Salt, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate
Allergy Information
- Contains: Cashew Nuts, Milk, Pecan Nuts, Walnuts
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Keep refrigerated between: +2°C / +6°C
Nutrition
Typical Values p.100 g Energy value 1665 kJ - 404 kcal Fat 40 g of which saturates 26.5 g Carbohydrate 3.5 g of which sugars 2.5 g Protein 8 g Salt 1.2 g
- Garlic & Herbs
- Fig & Nuts
- Black Pepper
Information
Ingredients
Pasteurised Milk and Cream, Lactic Ferments, Garlic and Herbs 2.3%, Salt, Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Cashew Nuts, Milk, Pecan Nuts, Walnuts
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Keep refrigerated between: +2°C / +6°C
Nutrition
Typical Values p.100 g Energy value 1635 kJ - 396 kcal Fat 39 g of which saturates 26 g Carbohydrate 3 g of which sugars 2.5 g Protein 8.5 g Salt 1.2 g
