Hearty Food Company Sausages & Mash 400G

2.9(15)Write a review
Hearty Food Company Sausages & Mash 400G

£ 1.20
£3.00/kg

Each pack
  • Energy1688kJ 402kcal
    20%
  • Fat15.2g
    22%
  • Saturates4.0g
    20%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt2.3g
    38%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 422kJ / 101kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Pork sausages in an onion gravy with mashed potato.
  • Juicy pork bangers 'n' mash finished with a generous dollop of thick, onion gravy. Job done. At the HEARTY FOOD Co., we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  Juicy pork bangers 'n' mash finished with a generous dollop of thick, onion gravy. Job done. "At the Hearty Food Co., we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. we take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in "
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (48%), Water, Sausage (20%) [Water, Pork, Pork Rind, Pork Fat, Wheat Flour, Potato Starch, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Protein, Dextrose, Spices, Beef Collagen, Spice extracts], Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cornflour, Chicken Extract, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Mustard Seed, White Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Black Pepper, Onion Concentrate.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins For best results oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: From chilled: 800W / 900W 5 mins / 4 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: From chilled: 800W / 900W 8 mins 30 secs / 8 mins
Heat on full power for 5 minutes (800W) / (900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat for a further 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 3 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer packaging
  • Pierce film lid several times on both compartments.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

Produce of

Made using British Pork

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Pack (400g)
Energy422kJ / 101kcal1688kJ / 402kcal
Fat3.8g15.2g
Saturates1.0g4.0g
Carbohydrate13.4g53.6g
Sugars0.5g2.0g
Fibre1.6g6.4g
Protein2.4g9.6g
Salt0.6g2.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

15 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

used to be nice

1 stars

i buy this regularly. had it 2 weeks ago the sausages were the worst ive had. what has changed?

This product for the money was tremendous value, l

4 stars

This product for the money was tremendous value, loved the sausages and the mash was really creamy, would thoroughly recommend it !!!

Very Nice

4 stars

Ok it's not a cordon bleu meal but it tastes very nice. Mash was light & fluffy & the sausages were lean & tasty. The onion gravy does have a bit of a spicy kick to it which I enjoyed. Would recommend.

Getting rid of near the out of date stock

1 stars

Both items were put in the bag upside down, meal all messy. Also both had the 14th may date, meals delivered on 13th may. Not long enough date on them

Fetch the fire brigade!

3 stars

Would be excellent but the chef seems to be a big fan of black pepper, I am not, nor are my tongue or tonsils, cut back on the BP and you'll have perfect Sausage & Mash.

Every day meal for one

5 stars

Every day meal for one

Not bad but could be improved.

3 stars

I thought that the potato didn't look the right colour, a bit greyish oddly enough, and neither did it taste like the mashed potato I'm used to, so I read the ingredients, and the answer was there. The ubiquitous, iniquitous use of oil instead of traditional ingredients ruins the taste and texture of food these days, and in this case the colour. At least it was rapeseed and not palm oil. I added a knob of butter and then it did taste better and on the whole good. Tater still looked a bit greyish though. I know that these meals are cheap and tasty, but honestly guys, give over. I, and I'm sure many other people, would rather pay a few more pence for butter not oil. With food the colour, taste and texture are everything.

simply lovely

5 stars

so tasty and easy, and i can easily get the film off.great for arthritic hands.j love ajj hearty foods.such good value too

Unbelievably salty!

2 stars

this was the third Hearty Meal I have bought. Kept hoping the mash potato was a 'one off' but there were all too salty. Unbelievable! Certainly won't be buying any more of this range.

I'm not sure why the previous bad reviews , for th

4 stars

I'm not sure why the previous bad reviews , for the money they are excellent value ,just add a bit of milk or butter to the mash.I enjoyed them . I read the reviews before and nearly never , glad i tested them myself.Like the hearty food Fish very very nice.

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

