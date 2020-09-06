Hearty Food Company Sausages & Mash 400G

used to be nice
i buy this regularly. had it 2 weeks ago the sausages were the worst ive had. what has changed?
This product for the money was tremendous value, loved the sausages and the mash was really creamy, would thoroughly recommend it !!!
Very Nice
Ok it's not a cordon bleu meal but it tastes very nice. Mash was light & fluffy & the sausages were lean & tasty. The onion gravy does have a bit of a spicy kick to it which I enjoyed. Would recommend.
Getting rid of near the out of date stock
Both items were put in the bag upside down, meal all messy. Also both had the 14th may date, meals delivered on 13th may. Not long enough date on them
Fetch the fire brigade!
Would be excellent but the chef seems to be a big fan of black pepper, I am not, nor are my tongue or tonsils, cut back on the BP and you'll have perfect Sausage & Mash.
Every day meal for one
Not bad but could be improved.
I thought that the potato didn't look the right colour, a bit greyish oddly enough, and neither did it taste like the mashed potato I'm used to, so I read the ingredients, and the answer was there. The ubiquitous, iniquitous use of oil instead of traditional ingredients ruins the taste and texture of food these days, and in this case the colour. At least it was rapeseed and not palm oil. I added a knob of butter and then it did taste better and on the whole good. Tater still looked a bit greyish though. I know that these meals are cheap and tasty, but honestly guys, give over. I, and I'm sure many other people, would rather pay a few more pence for butter not oil. With food the colour, taste and texture are everything.
simply lovely
so tasty and easy, and i can easily get the film off.great for arthritic hands.j love ajj hearty foods.such good value too
Unbelievably salty!
this was the third Hearty Meal I have bought. Kept hoping the mash potato was a 'one off' but there were all too salty. Unbelievable! Certainly won't be buying any more of this range.
I'm not sure why the previous bad reviews , for the money they are excellent value ,just add a bit of milk or butter to the mash.I enjoyed them . I read the reviews before and nearly never , glad i tested them myself.Like the hearty food Fish very very nice.