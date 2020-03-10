Hearty Food Company Cottage Pie 400G

TO MUCH PEPPER.
The potato and meat was nice, but ruined once again with to much PEPPER please stop being so heavy handed with it I'm fed up of burning my tongue on products over seasoned with pepper or spices.
Too much pepper!
Got to agree with the comments about too much pepper. I can't eat it now, not at all nice :( It's not the only one either.
Good value for the money
Great for your lunch tasty meal
TESCO DOES NOT READ THESE REVIEWS!
It was reported to HEAD OFFICE the 7th June 2019 that this product has too much PEPPER in it!! 19th Feb 2020 8 MONTHS LATER again a complaint about it having too much PEPPER! To be honest I don't think TESCO is even reading these reviews!!
Far too much pepper!!
Far too much pepper. I had to check the packaging to make sure it was "cottage pie" as I was so sure I'd picked up something spicy by mistake! Will not buy again.
I can't understand why Tesco have not commented on
I can't understand why Tesco have not commented on why Hearty Food Co. are disguising the INGREDIENTS of this 'Cottage Pie' with White Pepper 'overload'...I Love white Pepper, and used in the right amounts, really enhances the flavour of food...But this is truly NASTY...I thought it was a mistake the first time, so re-ordered on my next 2 'shops'...It's Not a mistake!..Can't taste anything except HEAT...(not like a curry)...Just burn!....I Never write BAD reviews unless I have to...Don't buy it, until Hearty Food Company are told to change it...Tesco - RSVP
better than all the rest
hearty foods have finally got their act together. less salt, fat, and saturates than all of the more expensive cottage pies.
Insufficient meat.
There was hardly any meat in this pie, was very dissatisfied with this product, will not buy again.
Very tasty
Really tasty. Personally cannot see the problem some are having with the peppers. We love it
Overdone the pepper.
Sooo much pepper it burnt my tongue, would have been nice otherwise. Husband's was ok though.