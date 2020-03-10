By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hearty Food Company Cottage Pie 400G

2.5(25)Write a review
Hearty Food Company Cottage Pie 400G
£ 1.10
£2.75/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1196kJ 283kcal
    14%
  • Fat5.0g
    7%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 310kJ / 73kcal

Product Description

  • Minced beef in an onion gravy topped with mashed potato.
  • Beef Mince, sweet carrot and onion gravy buried under a big dollop of mash. Yum. At the HEARTY FOOD Co., we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Potato (59%), Beef (15%), Water, Onion, Carrot, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Beef Fat, Tomato Purée, Caramelised Sugar, Onion Powder, Carrot Juice from Concentrate, Pepper, Black Pepper.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 20-25 mins For best results oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 35-40 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35-40 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: From chilled: 800W / 900W 4 ½ mins / 4 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 800W / 900W 8 mins / 7 ½ mins
Heat on full power for 5 minutes (800W) / (900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat for a further 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer packaging and film lid.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (386g**)
Energy310kJ / 73kcal1196kJ / 283kcal
Fat1.3g5.0g
Saturates0.4g1.4g
Carbohydrate12.3g47.5g
Sugars0.4g1.4g
Fibre1.1g4.4g
Protein2.6g9.9g
Salt0.4g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
** When oven heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 386g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

25 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

TO MUCH PEPPER.

2 stars

The potato and meat was nice, but ruined once again with to much PEPPER please stop being so heavy handed with it I'm fed up of burning my tongue on products over seasoned with pepper or spices.

Too much pepper!

1 stars

Got to agree with the comments about too much pepper. I can't eat it now, not at all nice :( It's not the only one either.

Good value for the money

5 stars

Great for your lunch tasty meal

TESCO DOES NOT READ THESE REVIEWS!

1 stars

It was reported to HEAD OFFICE the 7th June 2019 that this product has too much PEPPER in it!! 19th Feb 2020 8 MONTHS LATER again a complaint about it having too much PEPPER! To be honest I don't think TESCO is even reading these reviews!!

Far too much pepper!!

1 stars

Far too much pepper. I had to check the packaging to make sure it was "cottage pie" as I was so sure I'd picked up something spicy by mistake! Will not buy again.

I can't understand why Tesco have not commented on

1 stars

I can't understand why Tesco have not commented on why Hearty Food Co. are disguising the INGREDIENTS of this 'Cottage Pie' with White Pepper 'overload'...I Love white Pepper, and used in the right amounts, really enhances the flavour of food...But this is truly NASTY...I thought it was a mistake the first time, so re-ordered on my next 2 'shops'...It's Not a mistake!..Can't taste anything except HEAT...(not like a curry)...Just burn!....I Never write BAD reviews unless I have to...Don't buy it, until Hearty Food Company are told to change it...Tesco - RSVP

better than all the rest

5 stars

hearty foods have finally got their act together. less salt, fat, and saturates than all of the more expensive cottage pies.

Insufficient meat.

1 stars

There was hardly any meat in this pie, was very dissatisfied with this product, will not buy again.

Very tasty

5 stars

Really tasty. Personally cannot see the problem some are having with the peppers. We love it

Overdone the pepper.

2 stars

Sooo much pepper it burnt my tongue, would have been nice otherwise. Husband's was ok though.

1-10 of 25 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

