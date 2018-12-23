By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Cheese Selection with Crackers and Chutney 1.47kg Serves 8-10

Tesco Finest Cheese Selection with Crackers and Chutney 1.47kg Serves 8-10

£ 20.00
£13.61/kg

  • Energy529kJ 127kcal
    6%
  • Fat10.5g
    15%
  • Saturates6.7g
    34%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1762kJ / 425kcal

Product Description

  • Wensleydale cheese with sweetened cranberries and sweetened blueberries St Endellion Brie full fat soft mould ripened cheese, Coastal Cheddar cheese, Red Leicester cheese, Blue Stilton® cheese, Oak smoked Cheddar cheese, with a selection of savoury biscuits for cheese and caramelised red onion chutney.
  • This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collectslot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended. A selection of our finest cheeses including Oak Smoked 16 month matured Cheddar, rich and crunchy 15 month matured Coastal Bite Cheddar, 10 month Matured Red Leicester, creamy and mellow mature Stilton, Wensleydale with sweet tangy cranberries and blueberries and a rich indulgent St. Endellion Brie made with Cornish double cream. Each cheese has been hand selected by our expert cheese graders to ensure the Finest quality. Everything you need for the perfect cheeseboard, this selection comes with cheese crackers and a sweet, sticky red onion chutney. Perfect for festive parties, buffets, and for your Boxing day cheeseboard.
  • Pack size: 1.47kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Cheese - Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown. Biscuits - Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Chutney - Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

49 Servings

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Card. Widely Recycled Packing. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Wensleydale Cranberry & Blueberry 190g, Red Leicester 150g, Crackers 250g, Red Onion Chutney 230g, Coastal Cheddar 150g, Blue Stilton 150g, St Endellion Brie 200g Oak Smoked 150g (1.47kg)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1762kJ / 425kcal529kJ / 127kcal
Fat35.0g10.5g
Saturates22.2g6.7g
Carbohydrate3.0g0.9g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein24.5g7.4g
Salt1.9g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
  • 30g contains
    • Energy486kJ 117kcal
      6%
    • Fat10.5g
      15%
    • Saturates7.0g
      35%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1620kJ / 392kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Milk

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy1620kJ / 392kcal486kJ / 117kcal
    Fat34.9g10.5g
    Saturates23.4g7.0g
    Carbohydrate0.4g0.1g
    Sugars0.1g0.0g
    Fibre0.5g0.2g
    Protein18.8g5.6g
    Salt1.2g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One tablespoon contains
    • Energy162kJ 38kcal
      2%
    • Saturates<0.1g
      <1%
    • Sugars8.4g
      9%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1080kJ / 254kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Red Onion (39%), Sugar, Brown Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena(Wine Vinegar, Grape Must), Bramley Apple, Molasses, Dried Onion, Garlic Purée, Salt.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy1080kJ / 254kcal162kJ / 38kcal
    Fat0.1g0.0g
    Saturates0.1g<0.1g
    Carbohydrate61.2g9.2g
    Sugars55.7g8.4g
    Fibre1.8g0.3g
    Protein1.2g0.2g
    Salt0.8g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One oat & chive biscuit contains
    • Energy127kJ 30kcal
      2%
    • Fat1.5g
      2%
    • Saturates0.9g
      5%
    • Sugars0.1g
      0%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2051kJ / 490kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Oat Flakes (26%), Butter (Milk)(Butter (Milk), Salt), Oatmeal (15%), Chive (2.5%), Salt.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy2051kJ / 490kcal127kJ / 30kcal
    Fat23.6g1.5g
    Saturates14.6g0.9g
    Carbohydrate55.8g3.5g
    Sugars2.3g0.1g
    Fibre6.6g0.4g
    Protein10.4g0.6g
    Salt1.3g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One malted wheat biscuit contains
    • Energy123kJ 29kcal
      1%
    • Fat1.3g
      2%
    • Saturates0.8g
      4%
    • Sugars0.9g
      1%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1991kJ / 475kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    Wholemeal Wheat Flour (54%), Butter (Milk), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Salt, Barley Malt Flour (0.7%), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Glucose Syrup, Dextrose.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy1991kJ / 475kcal123kJ / 29kcal
    Fat20.6g1.3g
    Saturates13.5g0.8g
    Carbohydrate59.1g3.7g
    Sugars13.9g0.9g
    Fibre6.7g0.4g
    Protein10.0g0.6g
    Salt1.3g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • 30g contains
    • Energy526kJ 127kcal
      6%
    • Fat10.5g
      15%
    • Saturates6.9g
      35%
    • Salt0.6g
      10%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1753kJ / 423kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Milk

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy1753kJ / 423kcal526kJ / 127kcal
    Fat35.1g10.5g
    Saturates23.1g6.9g
    Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
    Sugars0.1g0.0g
    Fibre0g0g
    Protein26.6g8.0g
    Salt1.9g0.6g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • 30g contains
    • Energy510kJ 123kcal
      6%
    • Fat10.5g
      15%
    • Saturates6.9g
      35%
    • Salt0.6g
      10%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1700kJ / 410kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Blue Stilton Cheese (Milk)

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy1700kJ / 410kcal510kJ / 123kcal
    Fat35.0g10.5g
    Saturates23.0g6.9g
    Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
    Sugars0.1g0.0g
    Fibre0g0g
    Protein23.7g7.1g
    Salt2.0g0.6g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • 30g contains
    • Energy456kJ 110kcal
      6%
    • Fat7.7g
      11%
    • Saturates4.8g
      24%
    • Sugars4.7g
      5%
    • Salt0.4g
      7%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1521kJ / 365kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    Wensleydale Cheese (Milk), Dried Sweetened Cranberries (13%), Dried Sweetened Blueberries (3%), Fructose.

    Dried Sweetened Cranberries contain: Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil.

    Dried Sweetened Blueberries contain: Blueberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy1521kJ / 365kcal456kJ / 110kcal
    Fat25.6g7.7g
    Saturates15.9g4.8g
    Carbohydrate15.7g4.7g
    Sugars15.7g4.7g
    Fibre0.5g0.2g
    Protein17.8g5.3g
    Salt1.3g0.4g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One Oregano biscuit contains
    • Energy126kJ 30kcal
      2%
    • Fat1.5g
      2%
    • Saturates1.0g
      5%
    • Sugars0.2g
      0%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2037kJ / 487kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk), Sugar, Oregano (1%), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy2037kJ / 487kcal126kJ / 30kcal
    Fat23.4g1.5g
    Saturates15.5g1.0g
    Carbohydrate59.3g3.7g
    Sugars2.5g0.2g
    Fibre3.0g0.2g
    Protein8.2g0.5g
    Salt1.1g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One oat, cheese & seed biscuit contains
    • Energy121kJ 29kcal
      1%
    • Fat1.2g
      2%
    • Saturates0.7g
      4%
    • Sugars0.2g
      0%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1955kJ / 467kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Oat Flakes (31%), Oatmeal (18%), Butter (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (9%), Linseed (1.5%), Salt, Poppy Seeds, Millet, Sesame Seed.
     

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy1955kJ / 467kcal121kJ / 29kcal
    Fat19.7g1.2g
    Saturates11.5g0.7g
    Carbohydrate57.1g3.5g
    Sugars2.9g0.2g
    Fibre6.2g0.4g
    Protein12.1g0.8g
    Salt1.0g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • 30g contains
    • Energy496kJ 119kcal
      6%
    • Fat9.6g
      14%
    • Saturates5.8g
      29%
    • Sugars0.7g
      1%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1652kJ / 398kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Milk

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy1652kJ / 398kcal496kJ / 119kcal
    Fat32.1g9.6g
    Saturates19.3g5.8g
    Carbohydrate3.6g1.1g
    Sugars2.3g0.7g
    Fibre0g0g
    Protein23.7g7.1g
    Salt1.6g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • 30g contains
    • Energy529kJ 127kcal
      6%
    • Fat10.5g
      15%
    • Saturates6.7g
      34%
    • Salt0.6g
      10%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1762kJ / 425kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS:  Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto)

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy1762kJ / 425kcal529kJ / 127kcal
    Fat35.0g10.5g
    Saturates22.2g6.7g
    Carbohydrate3.0g0.9g
    Sugars0.1g0.0g
    Fibre0g0g
    Protein24.5g7.4g
    Salt1.9g0.6g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Unattractive

1 stars

Arrived in an unattractive box...I feel I could have bought this selection cheaper if I had bought them individually...disappointed.

