Tesco Finest Cheese Selection with Crackers and Chutney 1.47kg Serves 8-10

Unattractive
Arrived in an unattractive box...I feel I could have bought this selection cheaper if I had bought them individually...disappointed.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1762kJ / 425kcal
INGREDIENTS: Milk
Cheese - Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown. Biscuits - Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Chutney - Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.
Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.
49 Servings
Box. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Card. Widely Recycled Packing. Widely Recycled
Wensleydale Cranberry & Blueberry 190g, Red Leicester 150g, Crackers 250g, Red Onion Chutney 230g, Coastal Cheddar 150g, Blue Stilton 150g, St Endellion Brie 200g Oak Smoked 150g (1.47kg)
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1762kJ / 425kcal
|529kJ / 127kcal
|Fat
|35.0g
|10.5g
|Saturates
|22.2g
|6.7g
|Carbohydrate
|3.0g
|0.9g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|24.5g
|7.4g
|Salt
|1.9g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1620kJ / 392kcal
INGREDIENTS: Milk
49 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1620kJ / 392kcal
|486kJ / 117kcal
|Fat
|34.9g
|10.5g
|Saturates
|23.4g
|7.0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.4g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|18.8g
|5.6g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1080kJ / 254kcal
INGREDIENTS: Red Onion (39%), Sugar, Brown Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena(Wine Vinegar, Grape Must), Bramley Apple, Molasses, Dried Onion, Garlic Purée, Salt.
49 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1080kJ / 254kcal
|162kJ / 38kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|61.2g
|9.2g
|Sugars
|55.7g
|8.4g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.3g
|Protein
|1.2g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2051kJ / 490kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Oat Flakes (26%), Butter (Milk)(Butter (Milk), Salt), Oatmeal (15%), Chive (2.5%), Salt.
49 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|2051kJ / 490kcal
|127kJ / 30kcal
|Fat
|23.6g
|1.5g
|Saturates
|14.6g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|55.8g
|3.5g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|6.6g
|0.4g
|Protein
|10.4g
|0.6g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1991kJ / 475kcal
Wholemeal Wheat Flour (54%), Butter (Milk), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Salt, Barley Malt Flour (0.7%), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Glucose Syrup, Dextrose.
49 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1991kJ / 475kcal
|123kJ / 29kcal
|Fat
|20.6g
|1.3g
|Saturates
|13.5g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|59.1g
|3.7g
|Sugars
|13.9g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|6.7g
|0.4g
|Protein
|10.0g
|0.6g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1753kJ / 423kcal
INGREDIENTS: Milk
49 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1753kJ / 423kcal
|526kJ / 127kcal
|Fat
|35.1g
|10.5g
|Saturates
|23.1g
|6.9g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|26.6g
|8.0g
|Salt
|1.9g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1700kJ / 410kcal
INGREDIENTS: Blue Stilton Cheese (Milk)
49 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1700kJ / 410kcal
|510kJ / 123kcal
|Fat
|35.0g
|10.5g
|Saturates
|23.0g
|6.9g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|23.7g
|7.1g
|Salt
|2.0g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1521kJ / 365kcal
Wensleydale Cheese (Milk), Dried Sweetened Cranberries (13%), Dried Sweetened Blueberries (3%), Fructose.
Dried Sweetened Cranberries contain: Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil.
Dried Sweetened Blueberries contain: Blueberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil.
49 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1521kJ / 365kcal
|456kJ / 110kcal
|Fat
|25.6g
|7.7g
|Saturates
|15.9g
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|15.7g
|4.7g
|Sugars
|15.7g
|4.7g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|17.8g
|5.3g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2037kJ / 487kcal
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk), Sugar, Oregano (1%), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).
49 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|2037kJ / 487kcal
|126kJ / 30kcal
|Fat
|23.4g
|1.5g
|Saturates
|15.5g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|59.3g
|3.7g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|0.2g
|Protein
|8.2g
|0.5g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1955kJ / 467kcal
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Oat Flakes (31%), Oatmeal (18%), Butter (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (9%), Linseed (1.5%), Salt, Poppy Seeds, Millet, Sesame Seed.
49 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1955kJ / 467kcal
|121kJ / 29kcal
|Fat
|19.7g
|1.2g
|Saturates
|11.5g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|57.1g
|3.5g
|Sugars
|2.9g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|6.2g
|0.4g
|Protein
|12.1g
|0.8g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1652kJ / 398kcal
INGREDIENTS: Milk
49 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1652kJ / 398kcal
|496kJ / 119kcal
|Fat
|32.1g
|9.6g
|Saturates
|19.3g
|5.8g
|Carbohydrate
|3.6g
|1.1g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|23.7g
|7.1g
|Salt
|1.6g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1762kJ / 425kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto)
49 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1762kJ / 425kcal
|529kJ / 127kcal
|Fat
|35.0g
|10.5g
|Saturates
|22.2g
|6.7g
|Carbohydrate
|3.0g
|0.9g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|24.5g
|7.4g
|Salt
|1.9g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
