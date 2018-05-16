Tesco Indian Inspired Party Food Selection 48 Pieces Serves 16

- Energy291kJ 70kcal4%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1211kJ / 291kcal
Product Description
- 16 Vegetable samosas made with spiced vegetables wrapped in pastry. 16 Vegetable pakoras made with onion, potato, peas, spinach and spices. 16 Onion bhajis, made with fried onion and spices.
- Inspired by traditional Indian snacks, this tasty collection includes 16 vegetable samosas, 16 delicately spiced vegetable pakoras and 16 crispy onion bhajis. Perfect on any party table. Serve on large platters and pair with the mini Indian dip selection which includes; Mango Chutney, Raita & Tomato & Chilli Relish This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11:45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order products can still be amended.
- Pack size: 1.28kg
Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Samosas: Vegetables (51%) [Potato, Peas, Carrot], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Tomato Purée, Salt, Ginger Purée, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cayenne Pepper, Poppy Seeds, Cumin Seed, Onion Seeds, Ground Garam Masala [Coriander Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Cumin Powder, Cardamom, Clove Powder, Fennel, Dill], Wheat Starch, Maize Starch.
Vegetable Pakoras: Onion, Potato (26%), Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Peas (12%), Spinach (10%), Coriander, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Green Chilli Purée, Rice Flour, Ground Black Pepper, Turmeric Powder, Salt.
Onion Bhajis: Onion (91%), Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Red Chilli Purée, Cayenne Pepper, Onion Seeds, Rice Flour, Salt, Turmeric Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-14mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18-20mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Number of uses
48 Servings
Recycling info
Leaflet. Widely Recycled Box. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
4×320g e (1.28kg)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One vegetable pakora (24g**)
|Energy
|1211kJ / 291kcal
|291kJ / 70kcal
|Fat
|19.6g
|4.7g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|19.0g
|4.6g
|Sugars
|4.6g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|5.1g
|1.2g
|Protein
|7.2g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 1.28kgg typically weighs 1.168kgg.
|-
|-
