Tesco Indian Inspired Party Food Selection 48 Pieces Serves 16

One vegetable pakora
  • Energy291kJ 70kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.7g
    7%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1211kJ / 291kcal

Product Description

  • 16 Vegetable samosas made with spiced vegetables wrapped in pastry. 16 Vegetable pakoras made with onion, potato, peas, spinach and spices. 16 Onion bhajis, made with fried onion and spices.
  • Inspired by traditional Indian snacks, this tasty collection includes 16 vegetable samosas, 16 delicately spiced vegetable pakoras and 16 crispy onion bhajis. Perfect on any party table. Serve on large platters and pair with the mini Indian dip selection which includes; Mango Chutney, Raita & Tomato & Chilli Relish This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11:45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order products can still be amended.
  • Pack size: 1.28kg

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Samosas: Vegetables (51%) [Potato, Peas, Carrot], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Tomato Purée, Salt, Ginger Purée, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cayenne Pepper, Poppy Seeds, Cumin Seed, Onion Seeds, Ground Garam Masala [Coriander Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Cumin Powder, Cardamom, Clove Powder, Fennel, Dill], Wheat Starch, Maize Starch. 
Vegetable Pakoras: Onion, Potato (26%), Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Peas (12%), Spinach (10%), Coriander, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Green Chilli Purée, Rice Flour, Ground Black Pepper, Turmeric Powder, Salt.
Onion Bhajis: Onion (91%), Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Red Chilli Purée, Cayenne Pepper, Onion Seeds, Rice Flour, Salt, Turmeric Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-14mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18-20mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Number of uses

48 Servings

Recycling info

Leaflet. Widely Recycled Box. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4×320g e (1.28kg)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne vegetable pakora (24g**)
Energy1211kJ / 291kcal291kJ / 70kcal
Fat19.6g4.7g
Saturates1.6g0.4g
Carbohydrate19.0g4.6g
Sugars4.6g1.1g
Fibre5.1g1.2g
Protein7.2g1.7g
Salt0.6g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When heated according to instructions 1.28kgg typically weighs 1.168kgg.--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

