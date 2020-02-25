By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Keep It Handy Elastic Bands 250Pk

1(1)Write a review
Keep It Handy Elastic Bands 250Pk
£ 1.00
£0.00/each
  • - Perfect for home, school or the office.
  • - Come in a variety of colours.
  • - H17 x W13 x L3 cm

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

VERY bad quality rubber bands

1 stars

Not very good Elastic bands, they barely even make one use before snapping, and often snap during that one use.

Usually bought next

Tesco Rubber Bands

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Tesco Assorted White Labels

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Tesco Fresh Cut Coriander 30G

£ 0.70
£0.23/10g

Offer

Tesco Basics A4 White Paper 500 Sheets 75Gsm

£ 2.95
£2.95/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here