Keep It Handy All Purpose Descaler Tablets 4 Pack

1(3)Write a review
Keep It Handy All Purpose Descaler Tablets 4 Pack
£ 1.00
£0.25/each
  • - These all purpose descaler tablets remove limescale fast and help to kill germs.
  • - H9 x W10 x L2.5 cm
  • Can be used to descale kettles, irons and coffee makers.

3 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Avoid this awful product!

1 stars

Nowhere near as good as the Oust product - I don't know why Tesco switched to the one. It's not as effective and takes longer to work. The tablets have to be dissolved in a separate container for up to 40 minutes (but the last one I used took longer and I have to break it up with a spoon). Whatever you do, don't dissolve the tablet directly in your kettle - it seems to mark (possibly damage) the base!

dont buy; Not fit for purpose!

1 stars

very poor descaler. even with 2 treatments as per the instructions, it didn't shift the majority of scale on my kettle.

This didn't clear any scale from my kettle, even t

1 stars

This didn't clear any scale from my kettle, even though I heated up water again. Useless!

