Keep It Handy All Purpose Descaler Tablets 4 Pack

Avoid this awful product!
Nowhere near as good as the Oust product - I don't know why Tesco switched to the one. It's not as effective and takes longer to work. The tablets have to be dissolved in a separate container for up to 40 minutes (but the last one I used took longer and I have to break it up with a spoon). Whatever you do, don't dissolve the tablet directly in your kettle - it seems to mark (possibly damage) the base!
dont buy; Not fit for purpose!
very poor descaler. even with 2 treatments as per the instructions, it didn't shift the majority of scale on my kettle.
This didn't clear any scale from my kettle, even though I heated up water again. Useless!