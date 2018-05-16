Sellotape Clever And Dispenser

Product Description
- For professional advice and stunning ideas visit our website visit sellotape.co.uk
- Every roll... inspired by you
- Invisible matt tape
- With easy starter
- Can be written on
- Easy tear dispenser
- 2 in 1 can be written on & invisible when copied
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Great for invisible wrapping, photo/document safe, perfect for labels
- Apply only to clean, dry surfaces.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Henkel Limited,
- Winsford,
- Cheshire,
- CW7 3QY.
Return to
- For advice on Sellotape products contact:
- Technical Services,
- Henkel Limited,
- Winsford,
- Cheshire,
- CW7 3QY.
- technical.services@henkel.co.uk
- 01606 593933
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020