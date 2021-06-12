Carousel Lets Play Crazy Golf

Not as pictured on the website
If the set had been as was pictured on the website then I probably would have given it 5 stars. However the set I was given in my online order (despite being Carousel) only had 4 not 7 obstacles/holes and 4 straight yellow tracks which fit between. Very disappointed as wanted the set to be played on grass not on a flat surface as displayed on the box.
So so
Bit flimsy but I liked that we could put the stakes in so it didn’t blow away.
Great sizes and very durable
I brought for my granddaughter and she is only 3 but daddy loves golf so he teaching her...