Carousel Lets Play Crazy Golf

3(3)Write a review
Carousel Lets Play Crazy Golf
£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Product Description

  • crazy golf set
  • Sports toy
  • Suitable From 3 yrs
  • - Set up the course for a crazy challenge with Carousel character holes
  • - 7 fun holes to play
  • - Time to tee off!
  • With 2 clubs, 2 balls and 7 holes, you're on course for so much fun with our Carousel golf set. From bridges to ramps, it's a crazy challenge... will anyone score a hole in one?

Information

Warnings

  • WARNING! Not suitable for children under 36 months. Small parts - Choking hazard.

Safety information

WARNING! Not suitable for children under 36 months. Small parts - Choking hazard.

3 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Not as pictured on the website

2 stars

If the set had been as was pictured on the website then I probably would have given it 5 stars. However the set I was given in my online order (despite being Carousel) only had 4 not 7 obstacles/holes and 4 straight yellow tracks which fit between. Very disappointed as wanted the set to be played on grass not on a flat surface as displayed on the box.

So so

3 stars

Bit flimsy but I liked that we could put the stakes in so it didn’t blow away.

Great sizes and very durable

4 stars

I brought for my granddaughter and she is only 3 but daddy loves golf so he teaching her...

