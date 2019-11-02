Tesco Midrise Pillow Single Airbed

Good value, buy it!
It's good value. Excellent for adult guests or the kids staying over. But be sure to only blow it up to the point that it will no longer expand. Otherwise a leak is MUCH more likely. Always deflate it after use and fold it away. An electric pump is preferable in practice but a foot pump works OK, and the foot pump will make over-inflation less likely.
Works like a charm
It took long to pump but it is quite comfortable. The product arrived earlier than expected and has been in use for 2 weeks so far.