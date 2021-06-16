We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Carousel 3D Family Pool

2.8(4)Write a review
image 1 of Carousel 3D Family Pool
£ 30.00
£30.00/each

Product Description

  • Put on the adjustable 3D goggles to make the animals come to life
  • Sturdy 2 ring design
  • Remove the plug from the pool to quickly drain
  • Keep cool and enjoy hours of fun with this sturdy 2 ring design. This easily inflatable pool is big enough to keep all the family cool during the summer months. Put on the 3D goggles, take a dip underwater and watch as the animals come to life.
  • Drain plug included for draining the water out of pool quicker and easier.
  • 2-in-1 valve for easy inflation/deflation.
  • Pool dims: Approx. W175 x L262 x H46cm.
  • Vivid, colorful 3D ocean-themed print for added fun
  • Two pairs of goggles included

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Suitable for ages 5+.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Lower age limit

5 Years

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Excellent

5 stars

Great size, stayed inflated.

Good if you have an electric air pump!

4 stars

Nice stable pool when filled but took a long time to fill. Unless you have an electric air pump I'd probably avoid it! The 3D effect however is pretty poor and pointless and prevented a 5 star rating.

Waste of money and impossible to inflate.

1 stars

Decent size but impossible to inflate with the Carousel foot pump. Lacking any decent instructions in the box. Avoid this product. Not even worth 1 Star!

Waste of money

1 stars

The pool is a good size, but its basically unusable as it keeps deflating. No matter which way I put air into it, how much water I put into it, how hard I push the stoppers in, it just keeps deflating.

