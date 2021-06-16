Carousel 3D Family Pool

Excellent
Great size, stayed inflated.
Good if you have an electric air pump!
Nice stable pool when filled but took a long time to fill. Unless you have an electric air pump I'd probably avoid it! The 3D effect however is pretty poor and pointless and prevented a 5 star rating.
Waste of money and impossible to inflate.
Decent size but impossible to inflate with the Carousel foot pump. Lacking any decent instructions in the box. Avoid this product. Not even worth 1 Star!
Waste of money
The pool is a good size, but its basically unusable as it keeps deflating. No matter which way I put air into it, how much water I put into it, how hard I push the stoppers in, it just keeps deflating.