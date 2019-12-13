By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Christmasaurus Tom Fletcher
£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Offer

  • The Christmasaurus is a story about a boy named William Trundle, and a dinosaur, the Christmasaurus. It's about how they meet one Christmas Eve and have a magical adventure. It's about friendship and families, sleigh bells and Santa, singing elves and flying reindeer, music and magic. It's about discovering your heart's true desire, and learning that the impossible might just be possible . . .

Magical story

5 stars

I bought this for my children (age 6 and 10) and we read it together in the weeks before Christmas. Magical and witty. A wonderful story.

Superb story

5 stars

I bought this for my 6 yr old. He has loved reading it and having bits read to him. Loving seeing him absorbed in a book. Highly recommend this book.

Great my little boy loves it

5 stars

My little boy loves this book he takes it every where to read to people

Great read!

5 stars

Brought this book to read with my daughter on the lead up to Christmas. So pleased we did, it was such a great read and we both through my enjoyed.

Great story for kids

5 stars

Bought this to read with my daughter. We’re half way through and she seems to be enjoying it

Wonderful, beautiful read x

5 stars

I bought this for my 9 yr old son, who is an avid reader & he couldn’t put it down! Beautifully written, great story..perfect Christmas gift.

Very well illustrated and presented

5 stars

On time as promised, excellently quick service,my granddaughter was thrilled with it as she had heard of the author and was excited to receive a book written by him.

Fantastic book

5 stars

Lovely book, good plot and simpme enough for my 8 year old to read and understand. We reallu enjoyed this book

Beautiful story

5 stars

I brought this with intention of reading a chapter or two each night leading up to Christmas Eve and it did not disappoint. Kept the children (and me) captivated. Beautifully written. Amusing to children. Morally positive. We definitely 'believed' more at the end of the story

Christmasaurus

5 stars

Bought for grandson who had heard of it but super pleased Nana bought it

