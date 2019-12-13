The Christmasaurus Tom Fletcher

Magical story
I bought this for my children (age 6 and 10) and we read it together in the weeks before Christmas. Magical and witty. A wonderful story.
Superb story
I bought this for my 6 yr old. He has loved reading it and having bits read to him. Loving seeing him absorbed in a book. Highly recommend this book.
Great my little boy loves it
My little boy loves this book he takes it every where to read to people
Great read!
Brought this book to read with my daughter on the lead up to Christmas. So pleased we did, it was such a great read and we both through my enjoyed.
Great story for kids
Bought this to read with my daughter. We’re half way through and she seems to be enjoying it
Wonderful, beautiful read x
I bought this for my 9 yr old son, who is an avid reader & he couldn’t put it down! Beautifully written, great story..perfect Christmas gift.
Very well illustrated and presented
On time as promised, excellently quick service,my granddaughter was thrilled with it as she had heard of the author and was excited to receive a book written by him.
Fantastic book
Lovely book, good plot and simpme enough for my 8 year old to read and understand. We reallu enjoyed this book
Beautiful story
I brought this with intention of reading a chapter or two each night leading up to Christmas Eve and it did not disappoint. Kept the children (and me) captivated. Beautifully written. Amusing to children. Morally positive. We definitely 'believed' more at the end of the story
Christmasaurus
Bought for grandson who had heard of it but super pleased Nana bought it