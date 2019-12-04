By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bol Smokey Tomato Lentil Protein Boosting Super Soup 500G

3.5(3)Write a review
Bol Smokey Tomato Lentil Protein Boosting Super Soup 500G
£ 2.75
£0.55/100g

Offer

Serves 1 - This 500g pack provides:
  • Energy1315kJ 315kcal
    16%
  • Fat7.5g
    11%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars11.5g
    13%
  • Salt1.70g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Tomato, Red Pepper & Lentil Super Soup with chickpeas and smoked paprika
  • Eat as part of a balanced diet & healthy lifestyle.
  • #dontwastecreate
  • #eatplantslovelife
  • At BOL, we're on a mission to make it easy for you to eat less meal and more plants. Better for you, kinder to the planet.
  • Delicious homemade soups packed full of goodness were a firm family favourite growing up. So, we've reinvented our favourite soups, perfected with our own secret vegetable stock recipe and boosted them with extra nutrient-rich ingredients.
  • So, whether you're a vegan or an omnivore we hope you love our Super Soups as much as we enjoy making them.
  • Eat plants, love life
  • Paul, Founder
  • 16g High in protein
  • Low in sugar
  • Gluten free
  • 3 of your 5-a-day
  • Cooked in small batches in the UK
  • Proud to use wonky veg
  • Vegan
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 500g
  • High in protein which contributes to the growth in muscle mass & the maintenance of normal bones
  • High protein
  • Low in sugar

Information

Ingredients

BOL Vegetable Stock (Water, Carrots, White Onions, Salt, Leeks, Red Onions, Garlic, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Spring Onions, Fennel, Coriander, Bay Leaf Infusion (Water, Bay Leaf), Black Pepper, White Pepper), Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid) (12%), Red Peppers (10%), Red Lentils (7%), Chickpeas (6%), Onions, Carrots, Grilled Red Peppers (4%), Tomato Paste, Slow Roasted Tomatoes (2%), Cornflour, Garlic, Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Paprika, Lemon Juice, Salt, Basil, Cumin, Rosemary, Oregano, White Pepper, Chilli

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, eat within 24 hours. Best enjoyed fresh, if freezing do so immediately and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly and stir well before heating. Do not reheat.Use by: see lid.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Give the jar a good shake before opening.
Careful, it's hot. Grab a spoon & enjoy straight from the jar.

Hob
Instructions: Pour soup into a saucepan & stir on a low/med heat for 8-10 mins until hot.
Pour back into the jar or pop into a bowl. When you're done please re-use your jar.

Preparation and Usage

  • Give the jar a good shake before opening
  • Use this jar to grow a cactus plant...
  • Perfect Portion
  • Plenty of soup for one
  • All taste, no waste

Recycling info

Jar. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • BOL,
  • Studio 2,
  • Westbourne Studios,
  • 242 Acklam Road,
  • London,
  • W10 5JJ,

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • BOL,
  • Studio 2,
  • Westbourne Studios,
  • 242 Acklam Road,
  • London,
  • W10 5JJ,
  • UK.
  • www.bolfoods.com
  • hello@bolfoods.com

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper BOLRI** per BOL
Energy kJ263131516%
Energy kcal6331516%
Fat 1.5g7.5g11%
of which saturates 0.2g1.0g5%
Carbohydrate 11.0g55.0g21%
of which sugars 2.3g11.5g13%
Fibre 3.8g19.0g
Protein*3.2g16.0g32%
Salt 0.34g1.70g28%
*High in protein which contributes to the growth in muscle mass & the maintenance of normal bones---
**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

this really is a nice smokey tomato soup, much nic

5 stars

this really is a nice smokey tomato soup, much nicer than standard tomato soups you usually get

Tastes like hot dogs

1 stars

Could not eat this, tasted like hot dogs

Tasty and fresh

5 stars

As a meat eater, this was a very tasty alternative. I will be buying more!

Usually bought next

Bol Sweet Potato & Cauliflower Immune Boosting Super Soup 500G

£ 2.75
£0.55/100g

Offer

Bol Chipotle Non Carne & Rice Soup 500G

£ 2.75
£0.55/100g

Offer

Bol Creamy Coconut Sweet Potato & Corn Soup 500G

£ 2.75
£0.55/100g

Offer

Tesco 3 Chilli Bean Soup 600G

£ 1.50
£0.25/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here