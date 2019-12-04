Bol Smokey Tomato Lentil Protein Boosting Super Soup 500G

Ingredients
BOL Vegetable Stock (Water, Carrots, White Onions, Salt, Leeks, Red Onions, Garlic, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Spring Onions, Fennel, Coriander, Bay Leaf Infusion (Water, Bay Leaf), Black Pepper, White Pepper), Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid) (12%), Red Peppers (10%), Red Lentils (7%), Chickpeas (6%), Onions, Carrots, Grilled Red Peppers (4%), Tomato Paste, Slow Roasted Tomatoes (2%), Cornflour, Garlic, Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Paprika, Lemon Juice, Salt, Basil, Cumin, Rosemary, Oregano, White Pepper, Chilli
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, eat within 24 hours. Best enjoyed fresh, if freezing do so immediately and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly and stir well before heating. Do not reheat.Use by: see lid.