Bol Sweet Potato & Cauliflower Immune Boosting Super Soup 500G

Ingredients
BOL Vegetable Stock (Water, Carrots, White Onions, Salt, Leeks, Red Onions, Garlic, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Spring Onions, Fennel, Coriander, Bay Leaf Infusion (Water, Bay Leaf), Black Pepper, White Pepper), Cauliflower (10%), Sweet Potato (10%), Carrots, Red Lentils (8%), Onions, Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Tomato Paste, Coconut Cream, Spinach, Garlic, Ginger, Lemon Juice, Cumin, Ground Coriander, Tamarind, Coriander, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Cardamom, Cinnamon, Turmeric, Black Onion Seeds, Rapeseed Oil, Cayenne Pepper
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, eat within 24 hours. Best enjoyed fresh, if freezing do so immediately and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly and stir well before heating. Do not reheat.