Carousel Flying Disc Whizzer

- - Colourful design
- - Made of lightweight plastic
- - Easy to throw
- Take the fun to the beach, park or back garden with our Carousel flying disc. With a cool whirly design, this aerodynamic flying disc is made of soft plastic which is lightweight and easy to throw. Send it soaring into the air and see how far it flies.
Information
Warnings
- WARNING! Not suitable for children under 36 months. Small parts. Choking hazard. Only for domestic use.
- To be used under the direct supervision of an adult. For outdoor use only.
Lower age limit
4 Years
Safety information
WARNING! Not suitable for children under 36 months. Small parts. Choking hazard. Only for domestic use. To be used under the direct supervision of an adult. For outdoor use only.
