Grahams Protein 22 Strawberry Quark 190G

Grahams Protein 22 Strawberry Quark 190G
£ 0.80
£0.42/100g

New

Product Description

  • Strawberry Quark
  • Graham's Protein 22 is a deliciously smooth, fruit yogurt that is naturally high in protein and fat free. With 22g of protein in every pot, it is not only a tasty and filling snack but great pre or post exercise.
  • 22g Protein Per Pot
  • High Protein
  • Fat Free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 190G
Information

Ingredients

Quark (Milk) (89%), Strawberries (5%), Sugar, Water, Corn Flour, Natural Flavourings, Acid (Citric Acid), Concentrates (Carrot, Safflower)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Consume within 3 days of opening.Keep refrigerated below 5ºC. Do not freeze. Use by: See lid.

Preparation and Usage

  • Please stir before use

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Airthrey Kerse Farm,
  • FK9 4RW.

Return to

  • Airthrey Kerse Farm,
  • FK9 4RW.
  • grahamsfamilydairy.com

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 329kJ/78kcal
Fat 0.4g
(of which saturates 0.2g)
Carbohydrate 7.2g
(of which sugars 5.1g)
Protein 11.4g
Salt 0.10g
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kj/2000kcal) -

