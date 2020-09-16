Grahams Protein 22 Strawberry Quark 190G
Product Description
- Strawberry Quark
- Graham's Protein 22 is a deliciously smooth, fruit yogurt that is naturally high in protein and fat free. With 22g of protein in every pot, it is not only a tasty and filling snack but great pre or post exercise.
- 22g Protein Per Pot
- High Protein
- Fat Free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 190G
Information
Ingredients
Quark (Milk) (89%), Strawberries (5%), Sugar, Water, Corn Flour, Natural Flavourings, Acid (Citric Acid), Concentrates (Carrot, Safflower)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Consume within 3 days of opening.Keep refrigerated below 5ºC. Do not freeze. Use by: See lid.
Preparation and Usage
- Please stir before use
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Airthrey Kerse Farm,
- FK9 4RW.
Return to
- grahamsfamilydairy.com
Net Contents
190g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|329kJ/78kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|(of which saturates
|0.2g)
|Carbohydrate
|7.2g
|(of which sugars
|5.1g)
|Protein
|11.4g
|Salt
|0.10g
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kj/2000kcal)
|-
