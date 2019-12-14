By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Shredded Ham Hock 180G

Tesco Shredded Ham Hock 180G
£ 3.00
£1.67/100g

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy606kJ 144kcal
    7%
  • Fat4.7g
    7%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 673kJ / 160kcal

Product Description

  • Cured, cooked and shredded ham hock.
  • Slow cooked A prime cut cured, cooked and hot pulled for succulence
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Sugar, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

  • Contains pork.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 2 min / 1 min 45 secs
May be eaten hot or cold. If heating, remove film lid and empty contents onto a microwaveable plate.
Cover and heat on full power. Leave to stand for 30 seconds before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Ensure food is piping hot before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy673kJ / 160kcal606kJ / 144kcal
Fat5.2g4.7g
Saturates1.8g1.6g
Carbohydrate0.4g0.4g
Sugars0.3g0.3g
Fibre1.0g0.9g
Protein27.4g24.7g
Salt1.6g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Amazing but NEVER in stock . Port Glasgow Tesco no

5 stars

Amazing but NEVER in stock . Port Glasgow Tesco not had it for a long time according to staff

Don’t like it

2 stars

It’s alright, I think there’s quite a lot in the pack. However, I found it very salty and not to my taste.! Had it in a sandwich but just didn’t taste right

can be eaten lots of ways with cheese in a sandwic

5 stars

can be eaten lots of ways with cheese in a sandwich, salad or just on its own

Great when it's in stock!

5 stars

First time of trying product and it's delicious so what happens? Unavailable. Even went to the supermarket and spent ages trying to find it in the chaos on the shelves.. Does no one check them or tidy up?

Shredded ham hock

5 stars

Has a great taste. Not to salty. I love it in a sandwich with lots of Nandos mild squeezy perinaise mayo sauce. Perfect combo :)

