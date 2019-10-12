By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Beretta Salamini 127.5G

5(1)Write a review
Beretta Salamini 127.5G
£ 2.00
£1.57/100g

Product Description

  • Salami without Casing
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Three trays not to be sold separately.
  • Pack size: 127.5g

Information

Ingredients

Pork Meat, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite

Storage

Storage at max: +22°C. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Name and address

  • Saluminicio Fratelli Beretta S.p.A.,
  • Via Fratelli Bandiera,
  • 12 Trezzo sull'Adda (MI),
  • Italy.

Return to

  • www.fratelliberetta.com

Net Contents

127.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(100g):
Energy 2002 kJ / 483 kcal
Fat 41 g
of which saturates 14 g
Carbohydrate <0,5 g
of which sugars <0,5 g
Protein 28 g
Salt 4,0 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy

5 stars

Very Morish, glad they come in 3 mini packs

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Smoked Scamorza Mozzarella 200G

£ 2.50
£12.50/kg

Tesco Continental Meat Platter 120G

£ 2.50
£2.09/100g

Offer

Tesco 30 Bitesize Pork Cocktail Sausages 255G©

£ 2.00
£0.78/100g

Offer

Tesco Stonebaked Margherita Pizza 252G

£ 3.50
£1.39/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here