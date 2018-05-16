By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Continental Platter 490g Serves 8

Tesco Finest Continental Platter 490g Serves 8

£ 14.00
£2.86/100g

1/8 of a pack
  • Energy837kJ 201kcal
    10%
  • Fat14.5g
    21%
  • Saturates6.9g
    35%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt2.0g
    33%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1366kJ / 329kcal

Product Description

  • Dry cured serrano ham, Manchego full fat hard cheese, gouda medium fat hard cheese and chorizo rollitos, garlic salchichon pork salami, lomo pork loin and dry cured chorizo pork sausage.
  • This delicious Spanish platter includes a selection of 12 month matured Serrano ham, Manchego cheese aged for 3 months to give a creamy, nutty flavour with tangy notes, traditional paprika coated Spanish Lomo, garlic Spanish salchichon, chorizo and gouda rollitos and chorizo made with pimenton de la vera. This meat selection is made in Spain by a family owned company who have been producing Spanish cured meats for over 70 years. Best served at room temperature to allow the full flavours of the meat to come through. This platter goes perfectly with olives and antipasti for your festive parties. Perfect for entertaining. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. So that we can get this product to you in time for your delivery or collection slot, please ensure that you have checked out by 11.45pm on the 14th December. Beyond this date, the Festive Food to Order products cannot be amended, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • Pack size: 490g

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Use by: See top of pack and outer case label.

Produce of

Produced in Spain, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Label. Paper widely recycled Box. Card widely recycled Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

490g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1366kJ / 329kcal837kJ / 201kcal
Fat23.7g14.5g
Saturates11.3g6.9g
Carbohydrate1.2g0.7g
Sugars0.8g0.5g
Fibre1.0g0.6g
Protein27.1g16.6g
Salt3.3g2.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

  • -
    • Energy1471kJ 355kcal
      18%
    • Fat28.5g
      41%
    • Saturates16.3g
      82%
    • Sugars0.4g
      0%
    • Salt2.5g
      42%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1471kJ / 355kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    Gouda Cheese (Milk) (63%), Pork, Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano.


    Prepared from 125g of Pork per 100g of Chorizo.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Use by: See top of pack and outer case label.

    Number of uses

    8 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy1471kJ / 355kcal1471kJ / 355kcal
    Fat28.5g28.5g
    Saturates16.3g16.3g
    Carbohydrate0.4g0.4g
    Sugars0.4g0.4g
    Fibre0.5g0.5g
    Protein24.0g24.0g
    Salt2.5g2.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • -
    • Energy927kJ 221kcal
      11%
    • Fat8.4g
      12%
    • Saturates3.3g
      17%
    • Sugars0.6g
      1%
    • Salt4.0g
      67%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 927kJ / 221kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Olive Oil, Paprika, Garlic, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Use by: See top of pack and outer case label.

    Number of uses

    8 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy927kJ / 221kcal927kJ / 221kcal
    Fat8.4g8.4g
    Saturates3.3g3.3g
    Carbohydrate0.9g0.9g
    Sugars0.6g0.6g
    Fibre1.0g1.0g
    Protein34.9g34.9g
    Salt4.0g4.0g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • -
    • Energy1622kJ 391kcal
      20%
    • Fat33.0g
      47%
    • Saturates22.0g
      110%
    • Sugars1.5g
      2%
    • Salt1.8g
      30%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1622kJ / 391kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    Ewes Milk, Salt, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme), Animal Rennet, Xanthan Gum, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Diacetate).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Use by: See top of pack and outer case label.

    Number of uses

    8 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy1622kJ / 391kcal1622kJ / 391kcal
    Fat33.0g33.0g
    Saturates22.0g22.0g
    Carbohydrate1.6g1.6g
    Sugars1.5g1.5g
    Fibre0g0g
    Protein22.0g22.0g
    Salt1.8g1.8g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • -
    • Energy1030kJ 247kcal
      12%
    • Fat13.9g
      20%
    • Saturates5.2g
      26%
    • Sugars0.4g
      0%
    • Salt3.8g
      63%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1030kJ / 247kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    Pork Leg, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Use by: See top of pack and outer case label.

    Number of uses

    8 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy1030kJ / 247kcal1030kJ / 247kcal
    Fat13.9g13.9g
    Saturates5.2g5.2g
    Carbohydrate0.4g0.4g
    Sugars0.4g0.4g
    Fibre0.1g0.1g
    Protein29.9g29.9g
    Salt3.8g3.8g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • -
    • Energy1756kJ 424kcal
      21%
    • Fat35.7g
      51%
    • Saturates13.2g
      66%
    • Sugars0.9g
      1%
    • Salt2.7g
      45%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1756kJ / 424kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Pork, Maltodextrin, Salt, Black Pepper, Garlic, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Use by: See top of pack and outer case label.

    Number of uses

    8 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy1756kJ / 424kcal1756kJ / 424kcal
    Fat35.7g35.7g
    Saturates13.2g13.2g
    Carbohydrate3.3g3.3g
    Sugars0.9g0.9g
    Fibre1.0g1.0g
    Protein21.8g21.8g
    Salt2.7g2.7g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • -
    • Energy1386kJ 333kcal
      17%
    • Fat22.6g
      32%
    • Saturates7.9g
      40%
    • Sugars0.9g
      1%
    • Salt4.9g
      82%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1386kJ / 333kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, maltodextrine, Dextrose, Garlic, Acerola Extract, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Use by: See top of pack and outer case label.

    Number of uses

    8 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy1386kJ / 333kcal1386kJ / 333kcal
    Fat22.6g22.6g
    Saturates7.9g7.9g
    Carbohydrate0.9g0.9g
    Sugars0.9g0.9g
    Fibre2.6g2.6g
    Protein30.2g30.2g
    Salt4.9g4.9g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

