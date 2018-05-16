Tesco Finest Continental Platter 490g Serves 8

- Energy837kJ 201kcal10%
Product Description
- Dry cured serrano ham, Manchego full fat hard cheese, gouda medium fat hard cheese and chorizo rollitos, garlic salchichon pork salami, lomo pork loin and dry cured chorizo pork sausage.
- This delicious Spanish platter includes a selection of 12 month matured Serrano ham, Manchego cheese aged for 3 months to give a creamy, nutty flavour with tangy notes, traditional paprika coated Spanish Lomo, garlic Spanish salchichon, chorizo and gouda rollitos and chorizo made with pimenton de la vera. This meat selection is made in Spain by a family owned company who have been producing Spanish cured meats for over 70 years. Best served at room temperature to allow the full flavours of the meat to come through. This platter goes perfectly with olives and antipasti for your festive parties. Perfect for entertaining. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. So that we can get this product to you in time for your delivery or collection slot, please ensure that you have checked out by 11.45pm on the 14th December. Beyond this date, the Festive Food to Order products cannot be amended, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Pack size: 490g
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Use by: See top of pack and outer case label.
Produce of
Produced in Spain, using pork from the EU
Number of uses
8 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Label. Paper widely recycled Box. Card widely recycled Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling
Net Contents
490g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1366kJ / 329kcal
|837kJ / 201kcal
|Fat
|23.7g
|14.5g
|Saturates
|11.3g
|6.9g
|Carbohydrate
|1.2g
|0.7g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.6g
|Protein
|27.1g
|16.6g
|Salt
|3.3g
|2.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Information
Ingredients
Gouda Cheese (Milk) (63%), Pork, Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano.
Prepared from 125g of Pork per 100g of Chorizo.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Use by: See top of pack and outer case label.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 1471kJ / 355kcal 1471kJ / 355kcal Fat 28.5g 28.5g Saturates 16.3g 16.3g Carbohydrate 0.4g 0.4g Sugars 0.4g 0.4g Fibre 0.5g 0.5g Protein 24.0g 24.0g Salt 2.5g 2.5g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Olive Oil, Paprika, Garlic, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Use by: See top of pack and outer case label.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 927kJ / 221kcal 927kJ / 221kcal Fat 8.4g 8.4g Saturates 3.3g 3.3g Carbohydrate 0.9g 0.9g Sugars 0.6g 0.6g Fibre 1.0g 1.0g Protein 34.9g 34.9g Salt 4.0g 4.0g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
Ewes Milk, Salt, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme), Animal Rennet, Xanthan Gum, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Diacetate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Use by: See top of pack and outer case label.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 1622kJ / 391kcal 1622kJ / 391kcal Fat 33.0g 33.0g Saturates 22.0g 22.0g Carbohydrate 1.6g 1.6g Sugars 1.5g 1.5g Fibre 0g 0g Protein 22.0g 22.0g Salt 1.8g 1.8g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
Pork Leg, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Use by: See top of pack and outer case label.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 1030kJ / 247kcal 1030kJ / 247kcal Fat 13.9g 13.9g Saturates 5.2g 5.2g Carbohydrate 0.4g 0.4g Sugars 0.4g 0.4g Fibre 0.1g 0.1g Protein 29.9g 29.9g Salt 3.8g 3.8g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Maltodextrin, Salt, Black Pepper, Garlic, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Use by: See top of pack and outer case label.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 1756kJ / 424kcal 1756kJ / 424kcal Fat 35.7g 35.7g Saturates 13.2g 13.2g Carbohydrate 3.3g 3.3g Sugars 0.9g 0.9g Fibre 1.0g 1.0g Protein 21.8g 21.8g Salt 2.7g 2.7g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, maltodextrine, Dextrose, Garlic, Acerola Extract, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Use by: See top of pack and outer case label.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 1386kJ / 333kcal 1386kJ / 333kcal Fat 22.6g 22.6g Saturates 7.9g 7.9g Carbohydrate 0.9g 0.9g Sugars 0.9g 0.9g Fibre 2.6g 2.6g Protein 30.2g 30.2g Salt 4.9g 4.9g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
