Tesco Finest Spiced Rum Cooked Ham Joint 1.2kg Serves 12

Product Description
- Cured cooked ham joint formed from selected cuts of pork leg in a spiced rum marinade topped with bay leaves, with a sachet of apple and ginger glaze.
- British pork legs are prepared by skilled butchers and marinated in rum and Christmas spices, paired with a spiced apple and ginger glaze for a sticky sweet finish. Made by Walkers of Leicestershire a family owned business with nearly 200 years of experience making premium quality meat products. Generations of knowledge and crafting go into creating exceptional products made with 100% British meat and the very best ingredients. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Pack size: 1.2kg
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Apple and Ginger Glaze Sachet (8%) [Brown Sugar, Ginger, Sugar, Apple Juice from Concentrate, Cider Vinegar, Cornflour, Caramelised Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin)], Dark Rum (5%), Salt, Cornflour, Brown Sugar, Bay Leaves, Orange Zest, Cinnamon, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Clove, Nutmeg, Ginger.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4
Time: 50 mins
Drizzle half of the sachet contents over the ham. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Drizzle the remaining contents of the sachet over the ham. Cook for a further 20 minutes.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Leaflet. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled Foil. Not Yet Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Net Contents
1.2kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 100g
|Energy
|660kJ / 157kcal
|660kJ / 157kcal
|Fat
|6.0g
|6.0g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.9g
|Protein
|25.3g
|25.3g
|Salt
|1.5g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
