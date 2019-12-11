Tesco Finest Cheese Celebration Cake 2.9kg Serves 30

- Energy529kJ 127kcal6%
- Fat10.5g15%
- Saturates6.7g34%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1762kJ / 425kcal
Product Description
- Coastal Cheddar cheese, Red Leicester cheese, Blue Stilton® cheese, Wensleydale cheese with sweetened dried cranberries and sweetened dried blueberries, St Endellion Brie full fat soft mould ripened cheese.
- This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collectslot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended. A selection of our finest cheeses including rich and crunchy 15 month matured Coastal Bite Cheddar, 10 month matured Farmhouse Red Leicester, creamy and mellow mature Stilton, Wensleydale with sweet and tangy cranberries and blueberries and a rich indulgent St. Endellion Brie made with Cornish double cream. Each cheese has been hand selected by our expert cheese graders to ensure the Finest quality. This cheese tower is sure to impress your guests and makes for a great festive centrepiece for your buffet or Boxing Day table. Serve with a selection of fruity chutneys and crackers.
- Pack size: 2.9kg
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Milk
Allergy Information
- Contains milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.
Number of uses
23 Servings
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
Coastal Cheddar 1.2kg, Red Leicester 700g, Blue Stilton 500g, Wensleydale, Cranberry & Blueberry 300g, St Endellion Brie 200g (2.9Kg)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1762kJ / 425kcal
|529kJ / 127kcal
|Fat
|35.0g
|10.5g
|Saturates
|22.2g
|6.7g
|Carbohydrate
|3.0g
|0.9g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|24.5g
|7.4g
|Salt
|1.9g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
- 30g contains
- Energy486kJ 117kcal6%
- Fat10.5g15%
- Saturates7.0g35%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1620kJ / 392kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Milk
Allergy Information
- Contains milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.
Number of uses
23 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 1620kJ / 392kcal 486kJ / 117kcal Fat 34.9g 10.5g Saturates 23.4g 7.0g Carbohydrate 0.4g 0.1g Sugars 0.1g 0.0g Fibre 0.5g 0.2g Protein 18.8g 5.6g Salt 1.2g 0.3g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- 30g contains
- Energy510kJ 123kcal6%
- Fat10.5g15%
- Saturates6.9g35%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1700kJ / 410kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Blue Stilton Cheese Milk
Allergy Information
- Contains milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.
Number of uses
23 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 1700kJ / 410kcal 510kJ / 123kcal Fat 35.0g 10.5g Saturates 23.0g 6.9g Carbohydrate 0.1g 0.0g Sugars 0.1g 0.0g Fibre 0g 0g Protein 23.7g 7.1g Salt 2.0g 0.6g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- 30g contains
- Energy456kJ 110kcal6%
- Fat7.7g11%
- Saturates4.8g24%
- Sugars4.7g5%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1521kJ / 365kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wensleydale Cheese (Milk), Dried Sweetened Cranberries (13%)(Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Dried Sweetened Blueberries (3%)(Blueberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Fructose.
Allergy Information
- Contains milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.
Number of uses
23 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 1521kJ / 365kcal 456kJ / 110kcal Fat 25.6g 7.7g Saturates 15.9g 4.8g Carbohydrate 15.7g 4.7g Sugars 15.7g 4.7g Fibre 0.5g 0.2g Protein 17.8g 5.3g Salt 1.3g 0.4g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- 30g contains
- Energy496kJ 119kcal6%
- Fat9.6g14%
- Saturates5.8g29%
- Sugars0.7g1%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1652kJ / 398kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Milk
Allergy Information
- Contains milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.
Number of uses
23 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 1652kJ / 398kcal 496kJ / 119kcal Fat 32.1g 9.6g Saturates 19.3g 5.8g Carbohydrate 3.6g 1.1g Sugars 2.3g 0.7g Fibre 0g 0g Protein 23.7g 7.1g Salt 1.6g 0.5g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- 30g contains
- Energy529kJ 127kcal6%
- Fat10.5g15%
- Saturates6.7g34%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1762kJ / 425kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Red Leicester Cheese (Milk), colour (Annatto)
Allergy Information
- Contains milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.
Number of uses
23 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 1762kJ / 425kcal 529kJ / 127kcal Fat 35.0g 10.5g Saturates 22.2g 6.7g Carbohydrate 3.0g 0.9g Sugars 0.1g 0.0g Fibre 0g 0g Protein 24.5g 7.4g Salt 1.9g 0.6g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
