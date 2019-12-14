By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Roast Beef Pieces 180G

5(2)Write a review
£ 3.00
£1.67/100g

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy597kJ 141kcal
    7%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 663kJ / 157kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked, roasted and sliced beef topside.
  • Oven Roasted Beef topside, cooked and roasted for flavour.
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:
​​​​​​Beef, Mineral Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Triphosphates), Salt.

 

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 2 mins / 1 min 45 secs
May be eaten hot or cold. If heating, remove film lid, empty contents onto a microwaveable plate. Cover and heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 30 seconds after heating.
Important. Ensure food is piping hot before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Ensure food is piping hot before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K or Ireland

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy663kJ / 157kcal597kJ / 141kcal
Fat2.2g2.0g
Saturates0.8g0.7g
Carbohydrate1.4g1.3g
Sugars0.2g0.2g
Fibre0.9g0.8g
Protein32.4g29.2g
Salt0.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good for sandwiches

5 stars

Really tasty good sized chunks of beef. I've ordered them a couple of times now and eaten them cold so don't know what they're like heated.

well cooked and tasty

5 stars

a boon if you don't have time to cook

