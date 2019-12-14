Tesco Roast Beef Pieces 180G

Good for sandwiches
Really tasty good sized chunks of beef. I've ordered them a couple of times now and eaten them cold so don't know what they're like heated.
well cooked and tasty
a boon if you don't have time to cook
Typical values per 100g: Energy 663kJ / 157kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Beef, Mineral Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Triphosphates), Salt.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W / 900W 2 mins / 1 min 45 secs
May be eaten hot or cold. If heating, remove film lid, empty contents onto a microwaveable plate. Cover and heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 30 seconds after heating.
Important. Ensure food is piping hot before serving.
Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K or Ireland
2 Servings
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
180g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|663kJ / 157kcal
|597kJ / 141kcal
|Fat
|2.2g
|2.0g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|1.4g
|1.3g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.8g
|Protein
|32.4g
|29.2g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
